Aaron Taylor-Johnson Spotted with Stunt Double in First Photos from Set of Kraven the Hunter
Aaron Taylor-Johnson is hard at work on Kraven the Hunter.
The 31-year-old actor was photographed Sunday in London on set of Sony/Marvel's upcoming superhero film as the titular Spider-Man villain, alongside a stunt double.
Both men were dressed in a pair of dark pants and white button-up collared shirt, each wearing a necklace with a large ivory tooth hanging from the middle.
Taylor-Johnson's casting in the lead role was announced back in May 2021. The movie will follow Kraven (born Sergei Kravinoff), an enemy of Spider-Man known for his tracking and hunting abilities.
J.C. Chandor (Margin Call) will direct the flick, while Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing. The screenplay was written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk.
Kraven was first introduced in 1964's The Amazing Spider-Man comic, which was written by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.
The character had run-ins with the web-producing hero as well as Black Panther and Spider-Man's other nemesis, Venom.
Kraven had a unique ability to stalk and hunt with regular tools before he became obsessed with killing bigger prey with his bare hands, Variety reported of the character. The villain then sought out a serum that gave him super-strength, stamina, and slowed his aging.
This marks Taylor-Johnson's third superhero role. He starred in Kick-Ass in 2010 followed by the 2013 sequel, and in 2015 played Pietro Maximoff in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Age of Ultron.
Back in March, Deadline reported the addition of West Side Story star Ariana DeBose, who recently won an Oscar, to the cast.
According to the outlet, DeBose, 31, will play Calypso, "a voodoo priestess who utilizes magic potions, and besides being an adversary of Spider-Man, she is also the occasional partner and lover of Kraven."
Aside from Kraven the Hunter, DeBose is next set to appear in the space thriller I.S.S. alongside Chris Messina and the star-studded spy film Argylle with Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson.
Kraven the Hunter — also starring Christopher Abbott, Alessandro Nivola, Fred Hechinger, Levi Miller and Russell Crowe — is scheduled for a theatrical release on Jan. 13, 2023.