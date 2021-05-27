The character Kraven the Hunter first appeared in Spider-Man comics in 1964

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Cast As Spider-Man Villain in Upcoming Kraven the Hunter Movie

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is slated to be Spider-Man's nemesis Kraven the Hunter.

The actor, 30, was cast in the lead role in the upcoming movie Kraven the Hunter, Sony Pictures announced Wednesday.

The film, which is scheduled for release on Jan. 13, 2023, follows Kraven (born Sergei Kravinoff), an enemy of Spider-Man known for his tracking and hunting abilities.

J.C. Chandor will direct the flick, while Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing. The screenplay was written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk.

Kraven was first introduced in 1964's The Amazing Spider-Man comic, which was written by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

The character had run-ins with the web-producing hero as well as Black Panther and Spider-Man's other nemesis, Venom.

Kraven had a unique ability to stalk and hunt with regular tools before he became obsessed with killing bigger prey with his bare hands, Variety reported of the character. The villain then sought out a serum that gave him super-strength, stamina, and slowed his aging.