Aaron Taylor-Johnson Was Hospitalized for 'Bullet Train' Injury: 'Took a Chunk Out of My Hand'

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's latest action movie role landed him an overnight stay in the hospital.

The 32-year-old actor plays a hitman aboard a high-speed commuter in Bullet Train opposite Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King and more stars. He told Variety about one fight scene injury that caused him to pass out because he had "low blood sugar levels" due to the "crazy mad Keto diet" he was on to get "scrawny and lean" for the role.

"We were in a fight sequence and I get drop-kicked across the room. And the one sharp bit of the corner where there wasn't any padding took a chunk out of my hand. I literally went wham, passed out," said Taylor-Johnson, known for other action movies like Kick-Ass and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

"Then I came back and was like 'Should we go again?' and they were like 'No, no, no. You gotta go get stitches at the hospital.' So then I spent the night in the hospital," he added.

Bullet Train is directed by David Leitch, a stunt professional who previously directed Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2. Taylor-Johnson said, "When you sign up for a David Leitch movie you know you gotta get a couple battle scars, some war wounds."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

At the Los Angeles premiere of Bullet Train Monday, Pitt, 58, joked that he's "hardly" an action star. He told PEOPLE he "didn't have to" do much fight training since he plays the "chump in the movie." Said Pitt, "I got a fairly easy ride, compared to the others."

Pitt and Taylor-Johnson's co-star from the film Brian Tyree Henry, 40, also told PEOPLE about how the cast had fun while making the film during quarantine. "It was pretty amazing because I feel like this is another chapter in Brad's life, where he is really just busting out and ready to have fun. So, because it starts from the top, we had no choice but to have fun as well and it really reflects on the mood that you get to see it. He brought us all together."

"This was in the middle of the pandemic when things are just fire and brimstone and we didn't know what we were doing leaving our house to do production," he added. "We all became a family and we trusted him."

Bullet Train is in theaters Friday.