Aaron Taylor-Johnson Describes 'Beautiful' 10-Year Wedding Anniversary with Wife Sam: 'Joyous Day'

The couple, who wed in 2012, renewed their vows in June

Aaron Taylor-Johnson marked a decade of marriage in a special way.

The actor and his director wife Sam Taylor-Johnson had a vow renewal in June in honor of their 10-year wedding anniversary. Though Sam, 55, wasn't in attendance for Monday night's Los Angeles premiere of his new film Bullet Train (she joined him on the red carpet at the Paris premiere last month), Aaron, 32, shared insight into the happy day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We celebrated by having lots of friends and family around and we did a joyous day, man," he tells PEOPLE. "It was beautiful."

The pair wed in 2012 after Aaron starred in Sam's 2009 directorial debut Nowhere Boy. They share two daughters — Romy Hero, 10, and Wylda Rae, 12 — in addition to two other kids from Sam's previous relationship with ex-husband Jay Jopling.

Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson 'Bullet Train' film premiere Credit: Domine Jerome/ABACA/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Sharing a photo of himself kissing her, Aaron wrote on Instagram in June, "Yesterday was the most beautiful day, summer solstice, our 10th anniversary… we renewed our vows to one another and confessed our love in front of our nearest and dearest friends and family it was a celebration of love and joy!"

Aaron Taylor-Johnson attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bullet Train" Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"A decade of marriage," the Kick-Ass actor continued. "It was a magical unforgettable day and the sun did not stop shining on us both. we are blessed beyond belief. Sammy you are my love, my life, my soulmate, my wife, my world!"

On her Instagram page, Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam shared more snapshots from the vow renewal and wrote, "10 glorious years. My incredible husband, father to all 4 girls. I love you, I love you, I love you. love conquers all."