Aaron Sorkin Thinks Scott Rudin 'Got What He Deserves' After Abuse Allegations

Aaron Sorkin, who worked with Scott Rudin on multiple projects, denied knowing about the producer's alleged abuse against his assistants, which came to light last spring in THR

Aaron Sorkin is breaking his silence on his relationship with frequent collaborator Scott Rudin, who was accused of abusing his employees this spring.

Sorkin, 60, told Vanity Fair that Rudin, 63, "got what he deserves" after the film and theater veteran stepped away from multiple projects in the wake of bullying allegations against him, as first reported by The Hollywood Reporter in April.

"Listen, I think Scott got what he deserves," Sorkin told Vanity Fair Thursday. "He's lying flat on the mat right now, and I don't know how it's helpful for me to stand on his torso and kind of jump up and down."

He later added, "The consequences came swiftly, and he sort of got the maximum penalty you can get for this."

Scott Rudin Scott Rudin | Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Sorkin said it was "painful" to read THR's report on Rudin's alleged behavior because of his own connection to the story: "It's pretty likely that some of those assistants who were being abused were working on something I wrote while they were being abused. So I took it personally."

The article included instances of violent abuse suffered by assistants and inflicted by Rudin, who allegedly smashed a computer monitor on an assistant's hand, hurled a baked potato at another's head, and threw a stapler at a theater assistant.

Caroline Rugo, former executive coordinator at Rudin's production company, told THR, "Everyone just knows he's an absolute monster."

But Sorkin denied that Rudin's behavior was an open secret, telling the outlet it was "a big shock" to learn of the alleged abuse.

"I'll tell you that in a number of the follow-up stories that I read, you'll see people quoted saying, 'Everybody knew, everybody knew.' And that's ludicrous," Sorkin said. "Everybody did not know. I certainly didn't know, and I don't know anybody who knew."

While he denied knowing the details shared in THR, he did say he'd had his "own experience with Scott" that was "a higher class of bullying."

To Kill A Mockingbird Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty

"The stories that I had heard over the last 12 years were the kinds of things that — they could have been scenes from The Devil Wears Prada, there was no violence. There's nothing physical at all in the stories that I heard," Sorkin shared, adding that had he or his To Kill a Mockingbird team known, "there's no chance I would've tolerated it."

Sorkin, who has worked on three movies and a TV show with Rudin, dropped the producer from his Broadway adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird, which will re-open Oct. 5, following the publication of THR's story. The playwright said he only had one conversation with Rudin about the production, "and it was made clear that Scott would no longer have any relationship with To Kill a Mockingbird, either the Broadway company or the London company or the national tour."

In Rudin's place, Sorkin brought in producer Orin Wolf, who he said is "doing a great job as captain of the ship now." He confirmed that Rudin is "no longer compensated as a producer of the show" and is "not pulling the strings from backstage." Still, Sorkin told the outlet Rudin "has a stake as an investor, which will continue to be honored."

As for whether the infamous producer will return to Broadway or Hollywood, Sorkin said he's unsure of Rudin's future in the industry and said the two have not spoken since he dropped Rudin from To Kill A Mockingbird.