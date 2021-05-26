Every Must-See Photo of Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
After calling off their engagement in February, Woodley and Rodgers were spotted spending time together again in March, but have officially broken up again in April
Happy in Hawaii
In May 2021, the then-newly engaged Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers took a couples' trip with friends Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller to Hawaii, where they enjoyed lots of nature and beautiful sunsets. Woodley and Teller starred together in the Divergent series and have stayed close since.
Playing in Paradise
The friends spent their days outdoors hiking and chasing waterfalls.
"ponds with soulmates 🪐🦋🌈🌈," Keleigh Sperry Teller wrote alongside a slideshow of their fun adventures.
'Down N Derby'
Rodgers and Woodley got all dolled up to attend the Kentucky Derby with friends, including the Tellers, in May 2021. The stars were seen smiling in a group shot posted by Keleigh, who captioned the pic "Down N Derby 🐎" on Instagram.
Although many were surprised to find out Rodgers and Woodley were an item at the time, sources told PEOPLE in April 2021 that their common link was their shared passion for their careers and causes.
"Both Shailene and Aaron are bright and zealots for what is important to them," an entertainment world source said.
"Each has a true respect for the other," the source added. "They totally support each other."
Supporting Her 'Sexy Man'
Woodley cheered on her then-fiancé during his first week of guest hosting Jeopardy!. Posting to her Instagram Story, the actress took a video of Rodgers on TV and quipped, "Who dat sexy man?" as Rodgers appeared onscreen. She then flipped the camera to show herself cuddling beside Rodgers as she said, "Oh, dat guy right there," before the athlete smiled for the camera.
During his first week of hosting, Rodgers raised $117,725 for the North Valley Community Foundation. His entire two-week hosting gig also brought a 14 percent ratings boost to the show.
Disney Date
The two chose Walt Disney World for their first public outing following the news of their engagement. Woodley put on her Mickey ears and enjoyed a fun-filled day with Rodgers over Easter 2021 weekend.
While vacationing at Disney, Rodgers revealed his favorite activity to do with Woodley after a long day, during an interview for the web series Walt Disney World Minute. The Big Little Lies actress said she likes to take a bath and maybe have "a good glass of wine."
For Rodgers? "I was gonna say cuddle time. But since she went with her own thing, I'm gonna say Jeopardy! and a glass of scotch."
Dinner with Friends
After their surprise engagement announcement broke the Internet in February 2021, the two were seen smiling from ear to ear in a group shot posted by Historic Best Breakfast Cafe, a restaurant in Arkansas that hosted the pair and their friends in March 2021.
"Our team had the opportunity to cook for @aaronrodgers12 and his crew last night. Grateful for the opportunity," the restaurant wrote on Instagram.
This was the first time the pair was seen after Rodgers revealed they got engaged sometime last year. The NFL star dropped the big news while accepting the league MVP title earlier in 2021.
A source told PEOPLE at the time that there was no mistaking the joy that Woodley brought to Rodgers, calling it a "total whirlwind romance."
Since then, the two have ended their engagement just over a year after making it public. The pair had recently been spotted spending time together, including in March while at a California winery where they were seen being "very affectionate" with each other.
A source tells PEOPLE in April that the two broke up again in the spring of 2022.
"Shailene felt everything was on Aaron's terms and it wasn't making her happy," says the insider.
Reps for the stars did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.