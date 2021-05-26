Every Must-See Photo of Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers and Woodley got all dolled up to attend the Kentucky Derby with friends, including the Tellers, in May 2021. The stars were seen smiling in a group shot posted by Keleigh, who captioned the pic "Down N Derby 🐎" on Instagram.

Although many were surprised to find out Rodgers and Woodley were an item at the time, sources told PEOPLE in April 2021 that their common link was their shared passion for their careers and causes.

"Both Shailene and Aaron are bright and zealots for what is important to them," an entertainment world source said.

"Each has a true respect for the other," the source added. "They totally support each other."