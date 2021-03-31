Aaron Rodgers Holds Fiancée Shailene Woodley Close on Date Night in Rare Public Outing

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley got engaged sometime last year after a whirlwind relationship

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley stayed close while on a dinner date with friends.

The couple were seen cuddling up in a group shot posted by Historic Best Breakfast Cafe, a restaurant in Arkansas that hosted the pair and their friends.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Rodgers, 37, and Woodley, 29, are pictured on the left side of the group, with the Green Bay Packers quarterback holding onto the actress from behind. The two are seen sweetly holding hands over Woodley's shoulder as they smile wide for the shot.

"Our team had the opportunity to cook for @aaronrodgers12 and his crew last night. Grateful for the opportunity," the restaurant wrote on Instagram.

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Image zoom Credit: Best Cafe and Bar/Instagram

It marks a rare public appearance for the couple after Rodgers revealed they got engaged sometime last year. The NFL star dropped the big news while accepting the league MVP title earlier this year.

shaliene woodley and aaron rodgers Image zoom Credit: Splash; Getty

A source recently told PEOPLE that there's no mistaking the joy that Woodley brings Rodgers.

"He's acting very happy. They're very content and peaceful. It's nice to see," said the source, who also called Rodgers and Woodley's relationship a "total whirlwind romance."

The source added, "No one has gotten a 'save the date' card yet.' I'm sure they'll make plans, but they're really being quiet about it for right now. That's why this is such a surprise to everyone."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.