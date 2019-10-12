Aaron Paul Pays Tribute to El Camino Costar Robert Forster After His Death: 'A Legend'

Robert Forster‘s Breaking Bad and El Camino costars are paying tribute to the late actor.

Forster died in Los Angeles on Friday at the age of 78, after battling brain cancer. His death came the same day that one of his last projects, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, was released on Netflix. In the film, which is a spinoff of the Emmy-winning AMC series, Forster reprised his role as Ed Galbraith.

On Saturday, El Camino star Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad and the new movie, paid tribute to Forster on Twitter.

“I am heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of Robert Forster. My god,” Paul, 40, wrote alongside a black heart emoji. “I had the privilege of knowing this beautiful man and working along side of him. A true gentleman that loved to act. I love you my friend. Thank you for loving me. You are and always will be a legend.”

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston also shared a tribute post to Forster on Friday.

“I’m saddened today by the news that Robert Forster has passed away,” the 63-year-old actor wrote. “A lovely man and a consummate actor. I met him on the movie Alligator (pic) 40 years ago, and then again on BB. I never forgot how kind and generous he was to a young kid just starting out in Hollywood. RIP Bob.”

Forster appeared in more than 100 films, a representative for the actor said in a statement after his death. He was best known for his roles in movies like Mulholland Drive and Medium Cool, and television shows including Heroes, Alcatraz, Twin Peaks and, most recently, Last Man Standing.

He was nominated for an Oscar in 1998 for his supporting role in Quentin Tarantino‘s Jackie Brown. (Tarantino created the Jackie Brown character Max Cherry with Forster specifically in mind.)

The actor also appeared on Broadway, making his debut in Mrs. Dally Has a Lover in 1965. He kicked off his film career with Reflections in a Golden Eye.

Forster first got into acting in college at the University of Rochester. While he was initially planning on studying to become a lawyer, his plans quickly changed when he met June Provenzano — who eventually became his wife.

“I was a senior. I followed a girl into the auditorium, trying to think of something to say. They were doing auditions. This girl was already in the play. I said, ‘That’s how I’m gonna meet the girl!’” he once said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Forster and Provenzano eventually divorced, and he went on to marry his second wife, Zivia Forster. They too divorced and Forster dated Denise Grayson for several years leading up to his death.

Besides El Camino, Forster completed two additional projects in 2019: Steven Spielberg’s upcoming web television series Amazing Stories and Werewolf.

The actor is survived by his children Bobby, Elizabeth, Kate and Maeghen, and grandchildren Tess, Liam, Jack and Olivia.

Details of a memorial service have not yet been announced.