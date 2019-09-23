See Aaron Paul Reprise His Role as Jesse Pinkman in New El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie Teaser

Jesse Pinkman is back!

During the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Netflix released the new teaser for the El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which is set to premiere Oct. 11 on the streaming service.

In the teaser, audiences see Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul reprise his role as Jesse.

The intense clip picks up right after the show’s finale, during which Jesse escapes a bloody massacre that saw his former neo-Nazi captors killed in a plot by Walter White (Bryan Cranston) that utilized an automated machine gun in the trunk of his car.

“A horrific scene with multiple victims, it started when neighbors reported hearing hundreds of gunshots fired,” a voice is heard saying over the radio as the camera zooms in on a car parked in a deserted, dark area.

The announcer goes on to describe how the “bodies of nine male victims” were found when police arrived at the scene and that they were searching for “a person of interest who fled the scene.”

It is then that viewers get a quick glimpse of Jesse in the darkness, breathing heavily and nervously listening to the news report, before the preview cuts to black.

The series followed Cranston as Walter, a chemistry teacher turned drug lord, and Paul as Jesse, his student and fellow meth-maker.

The movie will focus on Jesse’s life after the award-winning series’ finale.

According to the movie’s summary, “In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.”

The thriller is written and directed by the creator of the original Breaking Bad series, Vince Gilligan.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is set for release on Netflix on Oct. 11.