A Walk to Remember Turns 18: Inside Mandy Moore and Shane West’s Sweet and Enduring Friendship

18 years after A Walk to Remember, Shane West and Mandy Moore are still the closest of friends.

The actors formed an enduring bond on the set of the drama, which centers on the unlikely relationship that blossoms between Jamie Sullivan (Moore), the resident good girl and daughter of the town’s preacher, and Landon Carter (West), a wayward teen, when they are forced to star in their high school’s upcoming drama production.

The tears really start flowing when Jamie shares her cancer diagnosis with Landon and he dedicates his time to fulfilling every item she has left on her bucket list with the time they have left.

RELATED: Mandy Moore Celebrates A Walk To Remember on Its 16th Anniversary

Since the movie’s premiere, the two have often spoken about how important the experience of making the film still is to them. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly for the movie’s 15th anniversary in 2017, Moore expressed how incredible her time on the movie and working with West had been.

“It was such an overwhelmingly positive, memorable experience,” she said. “Shane was so wonderful… I felt incredibly lucky right off the bat that I had someone who was as willing to work with me and who was patient and understanding. He was just the perfect partner for that.”

West shared similar sentiments. “It genuinely was a phenomenal experience,” he said. “From start to finish, it really was a wonderful experience and that was because of Adam Shankman, the director…It was a lot of fun, everyone bonded on set and off, and it happened to turn out to be a success. You couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Image zoom A Walk to Remember Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock

West has always supported Moore, standing behind her after she opened up about the alleged harassment and emotional abuse she endured from her ex-husband, musician Ryan Adams. (Adams denied Moore’s claims via his lawyer, saying her “characterization” of their relationship is “completely inconsistent with his view.”)

“Speaking your truth can be painful and triggering but it’s always worth it,” Moore wrote on Instagram after the article was published. “My heart is with all women who have suffered any sort of trauma or abuse. You are seen and heard. #sisterhoodforever.”

In a show of support, West commented, “Warmest hug EVER to the strongest woman I know.”

RELATED: A Walk to Remember Reunion! Shane West Gushes Over Mandy Moore at Her Walk of Fame Ceremony

He also honored Moore last year when she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The actor gave a speech about the star, recalling how the movie brought them together.

“Not only was this film a wonderful experience in every way, but it also gave me the chanced to fall for this fantastic woman,” West said.

Turning toward his costar, he shared a sweet message, saying, “Mandy, you are an absolute gem. Your smile is ridiculous, seriously it’s ridiculous, it lights up a room when you walk in. Your energy is irresistible and your heart is second to none.”