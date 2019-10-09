A Star Is Born Reunion! Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Praise Mark Ronson in Documentary Trailer

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are praising the man behind their iconic A Star Is Born duet.

Both stars appear in the official trailer for the upcoming YouTube documentary How To Be: Mark Ronson. The film explores the life of prolific music producer Mark Ronson, who wrote the hit song “Shallow” with Lady Gaga, Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando. The foursome later picked up the Best Original Song Oscar for the tune earlier this year.

“Mark Ronson is…one of the greatest musicians and producers of our time,” Gaga says, with Cooper saying he’s “like a film nerd, but he’s the coolest guy there is.”

The documentary reunites Cooper and Gaga on screen a year after A Star Is Born hit theaters and cemented them as a powerhouse duo. The two later caused a frenzy with their intimate performance of “Shallow” at the 2019 Oscars ceremony.

Fans have been captivated by Cooper and Gaga’s chemistry ever since trailers for last year’s A Star Is Born started going viral, with many hoping they get together. But an entertainment source told PEOPLE over the summer that a romance between them is “premature.”

“He has a huge and overwhelming connection to Gaga but whether it becomes a real love story in their lives for all the world to see is premature,” the source said.

And while the pair’s chemistry allowed A Star Is Born to soar to great heights (see its eight Oscar nominations), the rumors of a possible romance between them might have played a role in Cooper’s split from ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.

“The rumors about Bradley and Gaga having a love affair didn’t help especially with his constant travels [promoting the film],” said the source.

How to be: Mark Ronson premieres October 12 on YouTube.