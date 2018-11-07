A Star Is Born Rating Changed in New Zealand After Teens Were 'Severely Triggered' Over Ending

This article contains spoilers for A Star Is Born

A Star Is Born is getting a new rating in New Zealand after complaints that the ending was too triggering for some.

The Oscar hopeful starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga has left some fans down under distressed after a scene near the end shows Cooper’s character dying by suicide. This led to David Shanks, the head of film classification in New Zealand, to add another warning to the film’s rating, according to The Guardian.

“Many people in New Zealand have been impacted by suicide,” he said. “For those who have lost someone close to them, a warning gives them a chance to make an informed choice about watching.”

The movie is already rated M — suitable for 16 years and older — and warned of “sex scenes, offensive language and drug use.” Because of Shanks, the rating will now also include “suicide” as a warning.

Cooper plays musician Jackson Maine, who struggles with personal issues while helping an up-and-coming artist, Ally (Lady Gaga), to fulfill her dreams of a music career. While the two fall in love as Ally’s career takes off, Maine is eventually overcome by his struggles.

Fans of previous films — made in 1937, 1954 and 1976 — will see several familiar scenes in Cooper’s version, including a bathtub scene and a heart-wrenching moment in which Maine hijack’s Ally’s awards speech.

“That was one of the first scenes that I thought about. I thought, ‘I’ll put these two characters in that situation — what happens?’ He has no desire to hijack her speech,” Cooper, 43, explained to FilmStruck. “He actually is operating out of a place of support but he is so struck by his inability to have grown since that 13-year-old trauma.”

“I thought, ‘Oh that scene is about how he thinks she’s asking him up on stage to help her,’” he added. “To me, that decimates me,” he added.

A Star Is Born is in theaters now.