A Star Is Born Gets a Muppet Remake! See Kermit and Miss Piggy as Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga

This is one movie remake we’d definitely go see.

Comedian Kevin T. Porter took it upon himself to give us the greatest gift this week: a complete shot-by-shot remake of the popular trailer for A Star Is Born with Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy as the starring characters. While the audio comes straight from the real trailer, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are replaced with everyone’s favorite Muppets using footage from their five movies and TV show.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Wows Critics with Her A Star Is Born Performance: She’s ‘Dynamite’

“I haven’t seen the movie yet but like most of America I fell in love with the trailer, especially the memes the trailer generated on Twitter,” Porter told Entertainment Weekly, adding he spent about three days editing the clip. “The only regret I have is that I wasn’t able to get a shot of Sam the Eagle as Sam Elliott.”

As the trailer has slowly gone viral, Porter hopes it leads to new opportunities.

RELATED VIDEO: Lady Gaga on Bradley Cooper Songwriting for ‘A Star Is Born’: He’s a ‘Real Musician’

“Ultimately I’m just gunning for a job on the next Muppets TV show,” he said. “I’d gladly be Miss Piggy’s personal assistant. I’m definitely more of a Kermit, not the least of which is [because of] owning and playing a banjo of my own and waving my arms and screaming uncontrollably when I get excited about something.”

A Star Is Born is in theaters Oct. 5.