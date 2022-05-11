Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively to Reunite for A Simple Favor Sequel with Director Paul Feig

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Paul Feig is returning to direct Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively again in a follow-up to their 2018 dark comedy-thriller A Simple Favor

A Simple Favor is getting a sequel.

Paul Feig is returning to direct a follow-up to his 2018 dark comedy-thriller starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick as two friends caught up in a twisted game of deceit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The sequel will be made by Lionsgate and Amazon Studios, Deadline reports. Lively, 34, liked an Instagram post about the project shared to The Hollywood Reporter's account, seemingly confirming her involvement.

Feig, 59, will also produce the film under his Feigco Entertainment banner alongside Laura Fischer, while Jessica Sharzer — who also wrote the first movie — will pen the script, according to Deadline.

Sharzer is also set to executive produce, Deadline reports.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in A Simple Favor Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in A Simple Favor (2018) | Credit: Courtesy Lionsgate

A Simple Favor, which made more than $97 million at the global box office on an estimated $20 million budget, is an adaptation of a 2017 book of the same name by Darcey Bell, in which a woman named Emily Nelson (Lively) mysteriously vanishes.

The film stars Kendrick, 36, as Stephanie, a mommy vlogger who attempts to figure out why and how her best friend Emily goes missing. In the process, she discovers Emily isn't exactly who she said she was.

"Our movie is all about appearances being not what they seem and so we loved the idea of playing with the concept of 'It's not what you think.' And I think these morphing photos do this in the most fun way possible," Feig teased to PEOPLE about the film ahead of its release.

Kendrick previously told PrideSource of her onscreen kiss with Lively that she was searching fur gum and mints ahead of time, joking, "We were the mintiest, freshest two people to have ever kissed in the history of America."

RELATED VIDEO: Anna Kendrick Takes Over Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Home in A Simple Favor Parody

While Lively's involvement in A Simple Favor's next installment may be only in a reprisal of her role, it was recently announced that she is set to make her feature directorial debut with the upcoming adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's 2014 graphic novel Seconds.

O'Malley, 43, also wrote the source material that inspired Edgar Wright's 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Wright, 48, wrote the screenplay for and will help produce Seconds, according to The Hollywood Reporter.