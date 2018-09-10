Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively Have Tricks Up Their Sleeves in A Simple Favor Moving Posters

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively are out to trick you in moving posters — exclusive to PEOPLE — for their twisty new thriller, A Simple Favor.

Directed by Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, Spy), A Simple Favor stars Kendrick, 33, as Stephanie, a mommy vlogger who attempts to figure out why and how her best friend Emily (Lively, 31) went missing. In the process, she discovers Emily isn’t exactly who she said she was.

RELATED: See Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively and Paul Feig Pitch Their New Movie to Studio Execs in Hilarious Spoof

The cheeky moving posters give a wink and nod to classic Americana like the Saturday Evening Post, Good Housekeeping and American Gothic — but with a distinctly dark twist. Just as in the unpredictable movie, nothing is quite as it seems.

The posters, titled “The Domestic Bliss Series,” were photographed by Tim Palen. View them all below:

“Our Domestic Bliss Series is our way of having fun with the audience’s expectations of what they think this movie will be,” Feig tells PEOPLE. “It’s a slice of Saturday Evening Post, a dollop of Bad Housekeeping and a generous sprinkling of the Haunted Mansion on top.”

“Our movie is all about appearances being not what they seem and so we loved the idea of playing with the concept of ‘It’s not what you think.’ And I think these morphing photos do this in the most fun way possible.”

A Simple Favor opens Sept. 14.