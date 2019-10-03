A Real-Life Hero Is Turned Into a Suspect in Trailer for 1996 Atlanta Bombing Movie Richard Jewell

“There is a bomb in Centennial Park. You have 30 minutes.”

Those are the words that created a frenzy and sent security guard Richard Jewell on a heroic quest to save the people of Atlanta in 1996. But his moment of bravery later turned into his worst nightmare when he became the FBI’s prime suspect — all while pleading his innocence.

Now 23 years later, director Clint Eastwood is taking on the story of the brave security guard in Richard Jewell, a drama centered around the aftermath of the bombing and Jewell’s uphill defense of his innocence against the U.S. government and the media.

RELATED: Family Movie Night! Clint Eastwood Joined by Six of His Kids at Premiere of His Latest

The first trailer for the movie dropped on Thursday, with I, Tonya standout Paul Walter Hauser playing the shy and do-good Jewell. Along with Oscar winner Sam Rockwell as his lawyer Watson Bryant, Jewell struggles to navigate the media frenzy surrounding him while battling for respect from the very authorities trying to bring him down.

“Richard, you’re a national hero now,” Rockwell’s Bryant says at the beginning of the trailer.

“Thank you sir, but I was just doing my job,” Walter Hauser’s Jewell answers.

Image zoom Richard Jewel Warner Bros./ Youtube

WATCH: Clint Eastwood and Paris Train Attack Heroes Explain How ‘Ordinary People Can do Extraordinary Things’

But that quickly changes when Jon Hamm‘s FBI Investigator starts looking into Jewell — and journalist Kathy Scruggs (played by Olivia Wilde) follows suit.

“Jewell fits the profile of a lone-bomber: a frustrated white man who is a police wannabe who seeks to become a hero,” she says.

Jewell was later cleared by the FBI. He died in 2007 at 44 — just over ten years after the scandal.

Richard Jewell, also starring Kathy Bates as Jewell’s mother, is set to hit theaters on Dec. 13.