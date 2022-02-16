A Quiet Place Part III Announced with a Planned 2025 Release as Spinoff Sets 2023 Debut

The third installment of A Quiet Place is in the works

A Quiet Place is getting a third installment to go along with its planned spin-off.

Paramount Pictures revealed plans for A Quiet Place Part III during its annual investor day presentation on Tuesday, PEOPLE confirms.

The third part is set to debut in 2025 as a direct sequel to last year's A Quiet Place Part II with plot details kept tightly under wraps, including whether or not John Krasinski will return as writer or director, Variety reports. It's also unclear if Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds or Noah Jupe will return.

A Quiet Place Part III is separate from Pig director Michael Sarnoski's upcoming spinoff in the same universe, which is set for release on Sept. 22, 2023.

The spinoff film is reportedly not expected to pick up where Part II left off with Blunt's character Evelyn Abbott and her children.

Instead, the upcoming film is expected to be a spinoff based on an idea from Krasinski, 42, who co-wrote, directed and starred in the first two films. The franchise is set in a dystopian universe where people are forced to live in silence in order to evade monsters with ultra-sensitive hearing.

Krasinski will be directing, writing, producing and starring in another movie for the studio called IF. While details of the plot are being kept under wraps, the story is based on an original idea from Krasinski.

Joining him in the cast are Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, Steve Carell, Louis Gossett Jr., Alan Kim and Cailey Fleming. The film is scheduled to be released on Nov. 17, 2023, leading into Thanksgiving.

The first A Quiet Place film grossed $340,952,971 worldwide against a $17 million budget and cemented Krasinski as a director. The second film, released in May 2021, grossed $297,372,261 worldwide after multiple delays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.