A Quiet Place Part II took the top box-office spot over the weekend, beating out In the Heights

A Quiet Place Part II Is First Film to Pass $100 Million at U.S. Box Office amid COVID Pandemic

A Quiet Place Part II has reached yet another box-office milestone.

Over the weekend, the largely silent Paramount Pictures thriller made a ton of noise in theaters as the film surpassed $100 million in U.S. ticket sales, becoming the first to do so since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic over a year ago.

A Quiet Place Part II is now sitting at around $108 million domestic and $80 million internationally, Variety reports.

The movie also beat out Lin-Manuel Miranda's highly anticipated film In the Heights, which shocked many by earning $11 million in its theatrical debut despite early expectations for it to pass $20 million. The movie musical hit theaters and HBO Max on Friday.

Meanwhile, the sequel to John Krasinski's 2018 thriller A Quiet Place first made headlines after earning a whopping $48 million domestically at the box office during its opening weekend in May.

A QUIET PLACE 2 Emily Blunt A Quiet Place Part II | Credit: Jonny Cournoyer

Starring Emily Blunt as Evelyn, A Quiet Place Part II sees the surviving Abbott family members venture away from their farmhouse into the outside world in search of fellow survivors.

Blunt's real-life husband Krasinski, 41, returned as Lee for flashback scenes after his character died at the end of the first film.

Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds also star as the older Abbott kids Marcus and Regan, while Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou are new additions to the cast.

Although the film was delayed from its original release date of March 2020, leading to a new era of streaming debuts, the sequel has stuck to a movie-theaters-only policy, and will become available on Paramount+ 45 days from its release.

Most of the film's reviews were positive, and it currently holds a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with an Audience Score of 93%.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Blunt, 38, joked that the COVID-19-related delay of A Quiet Place Part II was the "best marketing tool ever" after promoting the film for over a year and building anticipation.

According to reviews, the sequel is "bigger, faster, louder, and more typical for the horror blockbuster genre," wrote Nick Allen of RogerEbert.com. "Even if this sequel remains firmly in the shadows of the original, I wanted part three as soon as it was over."