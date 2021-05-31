A Quiet Place Part II Makes Loud Domestic Debut with $48 Million at Box Office amid Pandemic

A Quiet Place Part II's earnings rival those of Godzilla vs. Kong, which raked in $48.5 million domestically during its opening weekend two months ago

A Quiet Place Part II is making some serious noise.

The sequel to 2018's post-apocalyptic thriller A Quiet Place earned a whopping $48 million domestically at the box office through Sunday following its Friday opening, Variety reports.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Paramount Pictures film starring Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy is expected to haul in a total of $57 million domestically through the Memorial Day holiday. Worldwide, Deadline reports that the movie has already made over $70 million.

The latter monster flick marked the largest film turnout since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, according to The New York Times.

Cillian Murphy Cillian Murphy in A Quiet Place Part II | Credit: Paramount Pictures / Everett

Directed by Blunt's husband John Krasinski, who co-starred alongside her in the first film, A Quiet Place Part II sees the surviving Abbott family members venture away from their farmhouse into the outside world in search of fellow survivors.

The movie picks up where the first left off, with Blunt's Evelyn shepherding her three kids — one of whom is a newborn — into the world as they attempt to find safety and a community of survivors.

Krasinski, 41, also returns as Lee for flashback scenes, as his character died at the end of the first part. Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds star as the older Abbott kids Marcus and Regan, while Murphy, 45, and Djimon Hounsou are new additions to the cast.

While the film was delayed from its original intended release of March 2020, ushering in a new era of streaming debuts and hybrid theatrical/streaming premieres, the sequel is sticking to a movie-theaters-only policy for its first 45 days before becoming available on Paramount+.

Emily Blunt Emily Blunt (R) in A Quiet Place Part II | Credit: Paramount Pictures

Although some felt that the film didn't live up to its predecessor, reviews seemed mostly positive, and the sequel currently holds a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with an Audience Score of 94%.

Lindsey Bahr, a critic for the Associated Press, wrote, "It might sound cliché, but it's hard to imagine seeing it anywhere but on the big screen. It's the kind of movie that demands it."

The sequel is "bigger, faster, louder, and more typical for the horror blockbuster genre," wrote Nick Allen of RogerEbert.com. "Even if this sequel remains firmly in the shadows of the original, I wanted part three as soon as it was over."

The Hollywood Reporter's David Rooney wrote, "The intimacy of the storytelling tugs relentlessly at our anxieties for the duration," while The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw commended the film, "What a pleasure to see a big, brash picture like this on the big screen."