Emily Blunt Is Armed and on the Run in the First Trailer for A Quiet Place Part II

Terrifying monsters aren’t the only threats in the first trailer for A Quiet Place Part II.

Emily Blunt, 36, reprises her role as Evelyn in the sequel to the 2018 smash. In the new preview, she leads her three children — Regan, Marcus and her newborn baby — through the wilderness on the run. They are on their own after the death of Evelyn’s husband, Lee, (John Krasinski) who sacrificed himself in the first film to save Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) from one of the creatures that stalk their world.

Now a single mother, Evelyn realizes in A Quiet Place II that there are other dangers outside of the family’s compound as she and her children attempt to find a safe haven. They quickly trigger the traps laid by a new character, played by Cillian Murphy, who is reluctant to help them.

“The people that are left are not the kind of people worth saving,” he whispers after Evelyn begs him for help.

The trailer also includes a flashback to when the attack from the monsters first began, with Evelyn trying to navigate the dangerous roads filled with chaos as she tries to take her kids home.

While Blunt’s real-life husband won’t star in the movie again, Krasinski did return to write the script and once again direct his wife.

The first movie resonated with audiences and critics alike, and Blunt awarded the best supporting actress honor at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

After her win, the actress opened up about acting alongside and being directed by her husband for the first time.

“My favorite thing about shooting A Quiet Place for sure was working with John,” she told reporters after her win. “We had never done it before, and it is kind of the great unknown.”

“You go into this process not knowing what it’s going to be like,” she continued. “A lot of people were like, ‘You’re going to be divorced by the end of it,’ but we were so much closer.”

She said: “I think the discovery of how we collaborated and could create something together was just so special.”

A Quiet Place Part II opens in theaters on March 20, 2020.