A Quiet Place 2 Doesn't Disappoint: First Reactions Say Movie Is 'Tense' and a 'Great Sequel'

It’s looking pretty good for A Quiet Place Part II.

Anyone worried the sequel wouldn’t pack as big of a punch as the first one can breathe easy as first reactions to the movie show it’s living up to expectations.

The movie follows Emily Blunt’s Evelyn as she’s now out in the alien-infested world on her own after her husband Lee (John Krasinski) met a heartbreaking end in the last movie. Lee died protecting the couple’s kids, and now Evelyn is tasked with keeping Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe) and their newborn baby safe.

With Krasinski back as writer and director, the movie picks up with as much tension as it left off.

“A QUIET PLACE PART II is ‘Tension: The Movie.’ I have a stomach ache now from how tense this movie is. (Also, this turned out to be a surprisingly great Cillian Murphy movie.),” wrote Uproxx‘s Mike Ryan.

Murphy joins the cast as a mysterious outlaw who might be reluctantly helping Evelyn and the kids.

Overall, most first reactions pointed out how tense the movie is.

“Holy crap! @quietplacemovie is a helluva ride. The movies over and my body is still tense. Kudos to the whole cast for making me feel every emotion with their acting. @johnkrasinski knocked it out of the park #AQuietPlace2,” wrote Joseph Deckelmeier.

Image zoom A Quiet Place Part II Paramount Pictures

A QUIET PLACE PART II: A worthy, world-expanding followup that builds on the original and finds its own thrills, chills, and emotions in the process. Audiences should still be banned from eating crunchy snacks during any and all screenings. 🍿 — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) March 6, 2020

#AQuietPlacePartII is a great sequel that expands the world. Had me on the edge of my seat the entire time. Movie is an hour and 45 minutes and when it ended wanted more. Is it too early to talk about #AQuietPlace3? pic.twitter.com/nj9tOTyygV — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 6, 2020

Damn, #AQuietPlace Part II rocks! Honestly, just as tense and terrifying as the first one. There are some sequences in this film that are a masterclass in suspense. Bravo, @johnkrasinski. So good, so emotional, too. pic.twitter.com/3uSBwvCw0R — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 6, 2020

Blunt opened up about acting alongside and being directed by her husband for the first time after she was awarded the best supporting actress honor at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“My favorite thing about shooting A Quiet Place for sure was working with John,” she told reporters. “We had never done it before, and it is kind of the great unknown.”

“You go into this process not knowing what it’s going to be like,” she continued. “A lot of people were like, ‘You’re going to be divorced by the end of it,’ but we were so much closer.”

She added, “I think the discovery of how we collaborated and could create something together was just so special.”

A Quiet Place Part II opens in theaters on March 20.