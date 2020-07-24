A Quiet Place 2 and Top Gun: Maverick Pushed to Next Year as Coronavirus Cases Spike

Fans of Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt will have to wait a lot longer to see their latest movies.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still rapidly spreading across the country, Paramount has significantly pushed back the release of A Quiet Place 2 and Top Gun: Maverick, two of the studio's most anticipated films of 2020.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Both movies will now open next year, with A Quiet Place 2 hitting theaters April 23, 2021 while Top Gun: Maverick will open July 2, 2021.

"We truly believe that there is no movie-viewing experience like the one enjoyed in theaters,” said Paramount’s president of domestic distribution Chris Aronson, and president of international theatrical distribution Mark Viane. “We are committed to the theatrical experience and our exhibition partners, and want to stress that we are confident that, when the time comes, audiences everywhere will once again enjoy the singular joy of seeing Paramount films on the big screen.”

A Quiet Place 2 was originally set to open right as movie theaters began to shut down in March. The movie even had its New York City premiere and was set to open March 18 before director John Krasinski announced the sequel, once again starring his wife Emily Blunt, would be delayed. It was moved to September 6 before the latest delay was announced.

“To all our A Quiet Place fans, One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie… I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!” Krasinski’s statement said.

Image zoom Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick was originally set for a June 24 release before star Tom Cruise announced it would be moving to a December release, now pushed to next July.

Cruise shared the news on Instagram, writing, “I know many of you have waited 34 years. Unfortunately, it will be a little longer. Top Gun: Maverick will fly this December. Stay safe, everyone.”

Major cities across the globe began to roll out protective measures in April by closing all non-essential businesses in an effort to curb the outbreak of COVID-19. Cinemas across the nation, including the three largest theater chains, announced an indefinite closure of their theaters.