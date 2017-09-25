A Pulp Fiction Reunion! Cast Gathers to Celebrate Quentin Tarantino’s Engagement in New York

Quentin Tarantino and fiancée Daniella Pick celebrated their engagement over the weekend at a party that served as a Pulp Fiction cast reunion, with a guest list including Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman.

Tarantino, 54, met 33-year-old Israeli singer and model, Pick, in 2009 while in Israel promoting his film Inglourious Basterds. Harvey Keitel and Diane Kruger, two of the film’s stars, were also in attendance on Saturday at the New York venue, Socialista.

Tarantino and Pick had an on-again off-again relationship until he proposed in Los Angeles this summer. The news came only eight months after Tarantino announced his impending retirement, which he said will happen after he directs two more films.

The star-packed event was hosted by the producer of Pulp Fiction, Harvey Weinstein, and his wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman. Chapman gifted the bride-to-be a Tiffany diamond “T” bracelet to celebrate Pick’s soon-to-be new initials.

Weinstein dedicated a heartfelt toast to the happy couple, according to Page Six. “When you make a movie like Inglourious Basterds not only did you get an Oscar but you got Daniella,” he said.

The director has never been married, previously explaining that work monopolizes his time.

“Here’s the thing. When I’m doing a movie, I’m not doing anything else. It’s all about the movie. I don’t have a wife. I don’t have a kid. Nothing can get in my way,” Tarantino told GQ in 2009. “All your concerns, all the mundane things, family, any of that, it just—pfft—disappears. Goes away. It’s mist. It’s just nothing but the mountain, every single solitary day. I’m not saying that I’ll never get married or have a kid before I’m 60. But I’ve made a choice, so far, to go on this road alone. Because this is my time. This is my time to make movies.”

Uma Thurman, 47, who’s considered to be Tarantino’s muse after starring in three of his movies, was also in attendance.

Also there was Daniela Pick’s sister, Sharona Pick.

Taking after their father, Israeli singer Svika Pick, sisters Daniela and Sharona initially launched their singing careers as a duo act in the early 2000s. Sharona Pick flew in from Israel to attend the festivities, while the rest of the Pick family previously celebrated their engagement in Israel, per Page Six.

Although no location or date has been announced for Tarantino and Pick’s wedding, it is expected to take place next year.