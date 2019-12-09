A New Generation of Spirit Hunters Are Here in the First Trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Get your proton packs ready, the trailer for the new Ghostbusters film is here!

On Monday, Sony Pictures dropped the teaser for the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife — the highly anticipated sequel to 1984’s Ghostbusters and 1989’s Ghostbusters 2 that will reportedly feature cameos from original cast members Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts.

While none of them appear in the clip, the Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer does highlight the film’s plot and its apparent serious tone.

Set 30 years after ghost sightings ended, the story follows Callie (The Leftovers’ Carrie Coon), a financially-strapped mother who moves her two children — Pheobe (Captain Marvel‘s Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard) to small-town Oklahoma, and an abandoned farmhouse left behind by her dead father.

His identity isn’t explicitly stated, but the Ghostbusters jumpsuit branded with the name “Dr. Egon Spengler” found by Pheobe in her grandfather’s secret lab seems to indicate that it’s the character played by the late Harold Ramis.

The kids learn about the discarded artifacts — including a P.K.E. Meter and one of those iconic ghost traps — thanks to teacher Mr. Grooberson (Paul Rudd, Ant-Man). He was there when the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man terrorized Manhattan back in 1984 and is happy to educate Pheobe, Trevor and their pal (played by Logan Kim) about the past life of the Ghostbusters.

The gear seems like it might help explain why the town has been experiencing daily earthquakes, though it probably has something to do with the green beams shooting from the giant hole in the ground.

All seems to culminate with the kids driving around the infamous Ecto-1, shooting charges from a proton pack.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is directed by Jason Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman.

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” Jason told Entertainment Weekly back in January when his participation in the film was announced. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ‘80s happened in the ‘80s, and this is set in the present day.”

The new film entirely ignores Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, the 2016 female-led reboot that starred Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, and Melissa McCarthy.

“I have so much respect for what Paul created with those brilliant actresses, and would love to see more stories from them. However, this new movie will follow the trajectory of the original film,” Jason said.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits theaters on July 10, 2020.