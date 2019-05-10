A Mrs. Doubtfire Musical Might Be Heading to Broadway!

First came Tootsie, and now another movie about a man who dresses up as a woman in order to get what he needs is heading to the Great White Way.

A Mrs. Doubtfire musical is currently in the works, according to Playbill. Tony-nominee Rob McCLure (who is currently starring in Beetlejuice on Broadway) and Kate Baldwin, who starred in Hello, Dolly!, are to take part in an industry reading of the musical on May 16 and 17.

Mario Cantone, who played wedding planner and Charlotte’s best friend on Sex and the City, is also slated to join.

The original 1993 comedy starred Robin Williams as a divorced man who wanted to spend more time with his kids, so, with the help of his brother (Harvey Fierstein) dressed up as a British super nanny and got hired by his ex-wife (Sally Field) to take care of the home and the three children.

The beloved movie earned Williams a Golden Globe for Best Actor in 1994, and also starred Mara Wilson, Matthew Lawrence and Lisa Jakub as the kids, and Pierce Brosnan as the new man trying to creep into Sally Fields’ character’s life.

In October of last year, Wilson, Lawrence, Jakub and Brosnan reunited to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary.

Mrs. Doubtfire earned over $200 million at the U.S. box office and grossed over $440 million worldwide after it was made with a budget of about $25 million.

A Broadway debut date for the musical has not yet been set.