Eddie Redmayne, Emma Stone and More A-Listers Spill Their Cringeworthy Failed Audition Stories

Despite not usually getting starstruck, the actor came down with a serious case of the jitters when he auditioned for director Ben Affleck’s 2007 movie. “I walked in and I’m walking down the halls looking for this room, and as I passed a room I heard ‘There he is.’ In my head I was like, ‘That’s Ben,'” he recounted to Backstage. “I turned around and it was, and for some reason I instantly was nervous. I went in and shook his hand, and the first thing I said was ‘Hey, how ya doing — am I gonna be okay where I parked?’ And he said, ‘Where’d you park?’ And I said, ‘At one of the meters.’ And he said, ‘Did you put money in it?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ And he said, ‘I think you’ll be all right.’ From that moment, I just wanted to get the f— out of the room. I just wanted to be anywhere but there. I sat down with my heart beating out of my chest; I was so mortified that I started this meeting off that way. I started giving him one-word answers. They put me in a rocking chair, so I’m just rocking and twisting, just nervous. ‘So, what was your last movie like?’ ‘Good.’ ‘What was it like to work with Danny Boyle?’ ‘Good.’ I just wanted to get out of there. It was horrible, a complete disaster. So obviously, I did not get that job.”