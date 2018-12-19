Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and the Cast of A League of Their Own Remember Director Penny Marshall

Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and the cast of A League of Their Own bid a final goodbye to their director Penny Marshall.

Hanks, 62, commemorated the Laverne & Shirley actress in a sweet message he shared on Twitter Tuesday.

“Goodbye, Penny. Man, did we laugh a lot! Wish we still could. Love you. Hanx,” he wrote.

Hanks and Marshall worked together on two films: 1988’s Big and 1992’s A League of Their Own, which starred Davis, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell, Lori Petty and Marshall’s daughter Tracy Reiner.

In a statement on Twitter, Davis, 62, wrote, “”I’m terribly sad to hear the news about Penny passing. My heart goes out to Tracy Reiner and her family. Penny brought so much joy to so many and will be sorely missed. I will be forever grateful to her for letting me be a part of A League of Their Own.” Geena Davis.”

Davis also shared a gif of herself from the film in a second tweet, adding, “RIP Penny Marshall #Penny Marshall.”

A lover of baseball, Marshall directed the successful comedy-drama which focuses on two sisters Dottie and Kit (David and Petty, respectively) who join the first female professional baseball league and struggle to help it succeed as their own rivalry threatens to tear them apart.

Petty, 55, shared her condolences in a tweet that read, “#PennyMarshall you’re my best friend,” alongside several crying emojis.

Earlier on Tuesday, O’Donnell posted a video of a 1996 K-Mart commercial she and Marshall appeared in, with the message, “simply heartbroken #ripPENNY,” as well as a photo of the of them wearing Santa Claus hats.

In 1988, she became the first woman in Hollywood history to direct a movie that grossed more than $100 million at the box office with Big.

She topped $100 million against in 1992 with A League of Their Own. Her 1990 film Awakenings earned her a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards.

“For me, it was just something to do,” Marshall said in 1996, reflecting on how she transitioned from acting to directing. “If I failed, I had my excuse: I was an actress, not a director.”

Marshall passed away on Monday night at her Hollywood Hills home of complications from diabetes, PEOPLE confirmed. She was 75. The Awakenings director had previously been diagnosed with brain and lung cancer in 2009 before going into remission by 2012.

“Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall,” her family said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “Penny was a girl from the Bronx, who came out West, put a cursive ‘L’ on her sweater and transformed herself into a Hollywood success story. We hope her life continues to inspire others to spend time with family, work hard and make all of their dreams come true.”

Marshall is survived by her older sister Ronny, daughter Tracy Reiner, and three grandchildren: Spencer, Bella and Viva.