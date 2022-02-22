Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A Journal for Jordan is in theaters and available for rental to stream now on Amazon Prime Video and VUDU

See Michael B. Jordan and Chanté Adams Laugh It Off in A Journal for Jordan Blooper Reel

Michael B. Jordan is bringing the funny!

The 35-year-old actor stars in A Journal for Jordan, out now, and PEOPLE has an exclusive blooper reel from the Denzel Washington-directed drama.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the 60-second reel, Jordan and costar Chanté Adams flub their lines to hilarious results, including one instance where he tells her, "I saw that in a movie once."

Clearly trying not to laugh, Adams, 27, asks Jordan, "What movie was that?"

After a pause, Jordan looks straight into the camera and says with a mock serious expression, "This one," prompting a fit of laughter from his costar.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN Michael B. Jordan and Chanté Adams in A Journal for Jordan (2021) | Credit: David Lee/Columbia Pictures

Jordan stars in the film as Sergeant Charles Monroe King, a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son.

Based on a true story, the film is directed by Washington, 67, and also stars Adams as Dana Canedy, a New York Times editor who reads King's journal to their son.

In December, Jordan told :BLACKPRINT that he has "strayed away from love stories in the past" until he was approached about A Journal For Jordan. Citing his age and life experiences as deterrents, the actor and former Sexiest Man Alive explained that he feared he couldn't "tap into real emotions in that type of way that could really connect with the character."

But this story was different. "I journal a lot," Jordan said. "So understanding the thought process behind leaving words and lessons in a journal for somebody to read later, I just love the idea of that. I connect with that personally."

A Journal for Jordan Chanté Adams and Michael B. Jordan in A Journal for Jordan (2021) | Credit: Sony Pictures

Having Canedy and her son as his "North star" guiding him through the tough moments and emotions really helped Jordan "tap into Charles," he said. "And then, you have a phenomenal talent and icon in Denzel Washington as our leader and director," the actor added. "It was a dream to always work with him."

But the most rewarding part of being able to tell a story like this, Jordan and Canedy agreed, was the messaging behind it.

"I needed to do something with my grief," Canedy, 56, told :BLACKPRINT. "And I've always said to my son, 'When you have difficult moments in life, you can do something positive or negative.' "