See Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey and More in Trailer for Star-Studded Mystery 'A Haunting in Venice'

Director Kenneth Branagh reprises his role as detective Hercule Poirot in another big-screen adaptation of an Agatha Christie mystery

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on April 26, 2023 03:17 PM

Kenneth Branagh's detective Hercule Poirot is back with another ensemble mystery, this time with a horrorific spin.

During CinemaCon 2023 on Wednesday, 20th Century Studios debuted the first teaser trailer for A Haunting in Venice, directed by Branagh, 62, who reprises the role of the iconic Agatha Christie character. The movie comes after 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and last year's Death on the Nile.

The star-studded cast includes newly-minted Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey, Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Ali Khan, Emma Laird and Riccardo Scamarcio, plus Jamie Dornan and Jude Hill, who both worked with Branagh on his 2021 Oscar-winning movie Belfast.

"Everyone who's ever lived here falls victim to some tragedy," Fey's character says in the teaser.

A Haunting in Venice Trailer
Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

A Haunting in Venice (based on Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party) takes place in post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve.

"Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets," according to a synopsis.

When the film was announced in October, Branagh told Variety, "This is a fantastic development of the character Hercule Poirot, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise. Based on a complex, little known tale of mystery set at Halloween in a pictorially ravishing city, it is an amazing opportunity for us, as filmmakers, and we are relishing the chance to deliver something truly spine-chilling for our loyal movie audiences."

A Haunting in Venice Trailer
Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Branagh first played the iconic character in Murder on the Orient Express, which featured an ensemble cast of Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Judi Dench, Lucy Boynton, Leslie Odom Jr., Josh Gad, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Olivia Colman and more.

Then, Death on the Nile starred Gal Gadot, Russell Brand, Annette Bening, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Tom Bateman, Sophie Okonedo, Letitia Wright and more.

A Haunting in Venice Trailer
Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

20th Century Studios exec Steve Asbell told The Hollywood Reporter back in March 2022 that more Poirot sequels were on the way.

"We have the Poirot franchise, we have other Christie stories. I love these films, I love Ken. We have a third script written, by Michael Green, that is a pretty daring shift in genre and in tone. It's post-war Venice and an adaptation of one of the lesser-known novels. So I think you'll see the mustache again," he said at the time.

A Haunting in Venice is in theaters Sept. 15.

