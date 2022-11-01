Peter Billingsley's Ralphie Returns Home in New Trailer for 'A Christmas Story Christmas'

Ralphie Parker is keeping the Old Man's spirit alive in A Christmas Story Christmas.

In the new full trailer for HBO Max's upcoming sequel to 1983's A Christmas Story, a grown-up Ralphie (Peter Billingsley, reprising the role for the first time in nearly 40 years) takes his family back to his childhood home on Cleveland Street in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, for the holidays, after the death of his father (played in the original film by the late Darren McGavin).

"Ralph ... to your old man," Ralphie's old friend Schwartz (R. D. Robb) toasts him as they sit together at a bar, run by their childhood friend Flick (Scott Schwartz).

"He was the best," Flick adds as they raise their glasses in tribute.

After promising his mother (Julie Hagerty) that he's going to help make this Christmas memorable despite his father's sudden death, his inner monologue can be heard lamenting, "What have I done? And now it was all up to me?!"

A Christmas Story Christmas (2022). Yana Blajeva/Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max

Another scene from the film — which is set in 1973, 33 years after the events of the original movie — shows Ralphie and wife Sandy (Erinn Hayes) taking their son Mark (River Drosche) and daughter Julie (Julianna Layne) to the mall to see Santa Claus.

"Don't let him kick you in the face," Ralphie tells his children, in a hilarious callback to a classic scene in the first movie where the mall Santa pushes Ralphie down the slide with his foot.

The trailer ends with Ralphie uncannily channeling his childhood self, looking into the camera and letting out a mischievous cackle.

A Christmas Story Christmas (2022). Yana Blajeva/Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max

Billingsley recently told PEOPLE that his character Ralphie, who is a struggling writer in the new film, is "not really where he wants to be in his life but he's still a dreamer, so he still has these fantasies of what his life could be, where it could go.

"And then he's called home with some real responsibilities and burdens," added the longtime actor and filmmaker, 51.

A Christmas Story Christmas (2022). Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max

A Christmas Story Christmas debuts Nov. 17 on HBO Max.