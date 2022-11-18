See What Peter Billingsley, Melinda Dillon and the Cast of A Christmas Story Are Up to Now

01 of 10 Peter Billingsley Mgm/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock; Stewart Cook/Shutterstock By the time he made hearts melt at age 11 in A Christmas Story, Peter Billingsley had a fair amount of acting experience and even two Young Artist Award nominations, for his work in the 1981 comedy Paternity and for his co-hosting role on the NBC series Real People. His starring role as Ralphie Parker scored him another Young Artist nomination, but that's certainly not the highest award for which he's been considered (he finally won a Young Artist Award with his fourth nomination, for his lead performance in 1985's The Dirt Bike Kid). After the 1983 seasonal classic, Billingsley made several guest appearances on television shows like Who's the Boss, The Wonder Years and Punky Brewster. He earned a Daytime Emmy nod for a single episode stint on the CBS Schoolbreak Special in 1995. With a few other cameo exceptions (yep, that's him in 2003's Elf), Billingsley began focusing on behind-the-camera work in his adulthood, and he has "been mostly driven by making movies," as he told PEOPLE in October 2022. In 2005 he earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for his production work on Dinner for Five starring his friend Vince Vaughn. The two recently collaborated to produce Christmas with the Campbells, which opens in theaters and on AMC+ this Dec. 2. As for his return to Ralphie with A Christmas Story Christmas, Billingsley was excited to combine the filmmaking skills he's acquired over the years. "It was a nice opportunity to channel my writing, producing and acting all back into one," said Billingsley in his recent conversation with PEOPLE.

02 of 10 Melinda Dillon Everett; Morgan Lieberman/Getty Before she became the matriarch of the Parker family, Melinda Dillon was an established actress on Broadway and in Hollywood. She was nominated for two Academy Awards, for her performances in Steven Spielberg's Close Encounters of the Third Kind in 1977 and in 1981's Absence of Malice. She was also up for a Golden Globe in 1976, for her role in the Woody Guthrie biopic Bound for Glory, and considered for a Tony Award with her Broadway debut in 1963's original production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Dillon retired from acting in 2007 (Mrs. Parker will be played by Julie Hagerty in A Christmas Story's 2022 sequel), but not before taking on a few more major roles. After warning Ralphie Parker he'd "shoot his eye out" with his Red Ryder BB gun, the actress went on to costar with John Lithgow in Harry and the Hendersons and appeared in Paul Thomas Anderson's Magnolia, which earned her and her castmates a Golden Globe nomination for outstanding performance.

03 of 10 Darren McGavin Everett; Yvonne Hemsey/Getty Darren McGavin's portrayal of Ralphie's grouchy yet loving father, known simply as "The Old Man" in the film, has touched generations of fans. The actor, who passed away in 2006, was already a show biz veteran by 1983, when he brought The Old Man to life on screen. He performed in original Broadway productions like My Three Angels and Rainmaker and starred in mid-century feature films like Summertime with Katharine Hepburn. McGavin could be seen on small screens throughout his career– before A Christmas Story, he played the lead in the TV film The Night Stalker and its ABC series spinoff. After he took on The Old Man, he continued playing a parent in various shows and movies. McGavin played Adam Sandler's dad in Billy Madison in 1995, and he received a Primetime Emmy nomination for his portrayal of the titular lead's father in Murphy Brown. A Christmas Story Christmas begins with the unexpected death of The Old Man, and according to McGavin's former on-screen son, the sequel "is, in many ways, a love letter to the Old Man character and to Darren himself." Speaking to PEOPLE, Billingsley continued, "Darren was the best. He was such a gifted actor and a great person and such a mentor to me in the shooting of the first film, and was kind of like having [another] dad."

04 of 10 Jean Shepherd Michael Tighe/Donaldson Collection/Getty The voice presenting each A Christmas Story vignette is more than just a narrator — it's Jean Shepherd, a broadcast personality, humorist and the closest thing there is to a real life Ralphie Parker. The hit holiday film is based on Shepherd's semi-autobiographical collection of short stories In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash, published in 1966. Known as the first "radio novelist" by some, Shepherd was well established as a writer and on-air host prior to the movie adaptation of his festive flashbacks, but he kept up his knack for comedy and storytelling until his death in 1999. In fact, Shepherd continued bringing to life the stories that inspired A Christmas Story with another big-screen adaptation, the 1994 film A Summer Story. Beyond A Christmas Story's impact, Shepherd left a broad legacy in the comedy world: Jerry Seinfeld has shared how the late author impacted his own humor, and even paid tribute to him through his third child's name in 2005.

05 of 10 Ian Petrella Mgm/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock; Stewart Cook/Shutterstock The actor behind Ralphie's little brother, Ian Petrella, was only 8 years old when he played little Randy Parker. After A Christmas Story, Petrella continued his acting career with appearances on shows including Diff'rent Strokes, Who's the Boss? and Beverly Hills, 90210. He broke away from acting during the aughts, and he found a new calling while traveling around Europe. He stayed in the Czech Republic to study the art of marionette puppetry. When he returned to the states, he dove back into show business and started creating animated shorts before he signed on for the holiday favorite's HBO sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas.

06 of 10 Zack Ward Everett; Phillip Faraone/WireImage A Christmas Story's memorable bully Scut Farkus was played by Zack Ward, who can be seen on many hit television shows including NCIS, Lost and American Horror Story, and several major films like Almost Famous and Transformers. He also starred as Dave Scouvel, the titular character's half-brother, on Titus. In 2018, Ward gave PEOPLE the inside scoop on how he wound up as Scut Farkus back in 1983, a role he reprised for the 2022 sequel. After several auditions, Ward originally got the role of the antagonizer's sidekick, who was played by Yano Anaya. "I only had like two lines and I showed up on set right beside Yano Anaya and met [director] Bob Clark for the first time," Ward told PEOPLE in honor of A Christmas Story's 35th anniversary. "He saw that I was a foot taller than Yano and said, 'You get his lines, he gets yours.' So Scut Farkus became the bully and I became the beloved jackass of Christmas."

07 of 10 Scott Schwartz Mgm/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock; Stewart Cook/Shutterstock Scott Schwartz was just a year out of his first big comedy role in The Toy, starring Richard Pryor and Jackie Gleason before he became Flick, one of Ralphie's best– and most daring– friends in A Christmas Story. Just two years after Schwartz memorably froze his tongue to a pole in the name of film magic, he went on to costar with Liza Minnelli, Corey Haim and Jeffrey DeMunn in the 1985 made-for-TV film A Time to Live. By the end of the '80s, Schwartz and his father had started a memorabilia store aptly called Sports and Movies Stuff. The former child star has kept up his sports collection business. He's written for sports publications and even started his own line of celebrity trading cards. However Schwartz didn't step away from acting completely, and took the opportunity to reprise Flick in A Christmas Story Christmas.

08 of 10 R.D. Robb Mgm/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock; Stewart Cook/Shutterstock R.D. Robb was new to show business in 1983, when he played Schwartz, a friend of A Christmas Story's kid protagonist. In the '90s, Robb nabbed a few minor TV and movie parts – he played Roy in Matilda and appeared in ER's second season for a single episode stint. Eventually Robb ventured behind the camera, and in 1995 he even directed Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire in an indie drama called Don's Plum (which the two stars prevented from being shown in the United States or Canada). Robb's most recent acting gig before reviving Schwartz for the holiday season sequel was a three episode run on The Goldbergs.

09 of 10 Yano Anaya MGM/UA Entertainment Co.; MGM/UA Entertainment Co. Just after A Christmas Story, Yano Anaya appeared in Van Halen's "Hot For Teacher" music video as a young Michael Anthony Jr. He appeared in a couple of other films in the late '80s before eventually becoming a fitness and body transformation expert. Along with his return to acting for A Christmas Story Christmas in 2022, the man behind bully Grover Dill recently expressed interest in buying the iconic house from the film.