Dave Bautista leads a team ready to take on zombies in the Netflix thriller

A Casino Full of Zombies Complicates a Heist in Teaser for Zack Snyder's Netflix Film Army of the Dead

The heist is on — just try to avoid the zombies.

That's the premise of the upcoming action thriller Army of the Dead, in which a highly trained team tries to rob a casino filled with party-monster zombies.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The first teaser for the Netflix movie dropped on Thursday, giving fans a tension-filled look at how the film will blend the popular heist and zombie tropes to create one epic adventure. The movie will premiere on Netflix May 21.

Army of the Dead stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Tig Notaro and more, with Zack Snyder (Man of Steel) directing.

The director previously gave an amusing preview to Entertainment Weekly about what fans can expect from the movie.

"It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it's genre-on-genre in a great way," said Snyder. "So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It's going to surprise people that there's a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters."

Image zoom Credit: CLAY ENOS/NETFLIX

While star Bautista said he signed on to the role because it was deeper than he expected, he also made sure to emphasize what a fun watch it'll be.

"We're running around killing zombies on craps tables," Bautista said. "It's just a ton of fun."