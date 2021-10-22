The caller, who identified herself as the script supervisor, said that the crew was rehearsing a scene when the gun discharged

911 Call Reveals Details About Alec Baldwin's On-Set Shooting Accident: 'We Need Help Immediately'

More details are emerging about the tragic accident on the New Mexico set of Alec Baldwin's upcoming western film when his prop gun misfired, accidentally killing the film's cinematographer and injuring the director.

In audio of a 911 call obtained by TMZ, the caller — who identified herself as the script supervisor — explained that the crew had been rehearsing a scene when the gun discharged.

"We have two people accidentally shot on a movie set by a prop gun," she told the operator. "We need help immediately."

She added that, after the gun misfired, "we all ran out."

Asked if the gun was loaded with a real bullet, the script supervisor said she didn't know. She said that Hutchins and Souza were "doubled over" when she last saw them, but she did not have any information about the extent of their injuries.

Soon after, another person took over the call. He told the operator that Hutchins and Souza were "alert" following the shooting and that a set medic was assessing them, the audio reveals.

Alec Baldwin - Halyna Hutchins Credit: Jim Spellman/Getty; Fred Hayes/Getty

Authorities responded to the incident around 1:50 p.m. local time following 911 calls indicating "an individual had been shot on set," the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department wrote in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Upon further investigation, the sheriff's department learned that Hutchins, 42, and Souza, 48, were "shot when a prop firearm was discharged" by Baldwin, 63.

Hutchins was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to the sheriff's department.

Souza was undergoing treatment for his injuries at Christus St. Vincent's hospital on Thursday night, officials said. On Friday, his reps confirmed to Deadline that he had been released.

Following Hutchins' death, directors, actors and those in the film industry paid tribute to the late cinematographer.

"She was an absolutely incredible talent and a great person. She had such an eye and a visual style, she was the kind of cinematographer that you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to see what she could pull off next," wrote actor Joe Manganiello on Instagram, "and she was a fantastic person."

Halyna Hutchins Halyna Hutchins on the set of 'Rust' | Credit: Halyna Hutchins/ instagram

So far, no charges have been filed. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The film set has now been shut down, with production indefinitely paused, according to the film's production company, Rust Movie Productions LLC.