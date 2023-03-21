'Jawbreaker' Reunion! Rose McGowan, Rebecca Gayheart and Julie Benz Catch Up Nearly 25 Years Later

Get your jawbreakers out — and don't choke.

At 90s Con held at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford over the weekend, Rose McGowan, Rebecca Gayheart and Julie Benz, who costarred in the iconic 1999 teen comedy Jawbreaker, reunited for a group cast photo at the nostalgic convention.

McGowan, 49, appeared at the event for the Charmed reunion panel, while Benz, 50, was there for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Gayheart, 51, joined her Beverly Hills, 90210 costars for a panel.

Jawbreaker, which has found a cult following in the 24 years since its release, follows a group of popular high school students (McGowan, Gayheart and Benz) who accidentally kill their friend when she jokes on a jawbreaker candy during a birthday prank gone wrong.

The girls initially resolve to cover up the death, and the stakes rise as Julie (Gayheart) finds herself in turmoil over the incident while Courtney (McGowan) and Marcie (Benz) go to more extreme lengths to stop themselves from being caught.

Everett Collection

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a 2019 oral history of the film published by Entertainment Weekly, the three actresses recalled their experience making Jawbreaker and its somewhat surprising staying power with younger generations.

Columbia Tri-Star/Kobal/Shutterstock

"I had an encounter where this very young girl, she must have been 20 years old, she came up to me and she's like, 'Oh my God, are you Julie Benz? You are in my favorite movie, Jawbreaker,' " Benz said at the time. "I was shocked because she was so young. And she was like, 'You are like a legend. You're epic. Are you still working?' And I was like, 'Yeah I am.' "

"I still think I'm too young to be a legend," she added to the outlet at the time. "I'm not there yet."