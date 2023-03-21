'Jawbreaker' Reunion! Rose McGowan, Rebecca Gayheart and Julie Benz Catch Up Nearly 25 Years Later

The trio starred in the 1999 teen comedy Jawbreaker

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals.

Published on March 21, 2023 12:50 PM
HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT - MARCH 18: (L-R) Rebecca Gayheart, Rose McGowan and Julie Benz attend 90s Con held at Connecticut Convention Center on March 18, 2023 in Hartford, Connecticut. (Photos by Emily Assiran/Getty Images for 90's Con) (Photo by Emily Assiran/Getty Images)
Photo: Emily Assiran/Getty

Get your jawbreakers out — and don't choke.

At 90s Con held at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford over the weekend, Rose McGowan, Rebecca Gayheart and Julie Benz, who costarred in the iconic 1999 teen comedy Jawbreaker, reunited for a group cast photo at the nostalgic convention.

McGowan, 49, appeared at the event for the Charmed reunion panel, while Benz, 50, was there for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Gayheart, 51, joined her Beverly Hills, 90210 costars for a panel.

Jawbreaker, which has found a cult following in the 24 years since its release, follows a group of popular high school students (McGowan, Gayheart and Benz) who accidentally kill their friend when she jokes on a jawbreaker candy during a birthday prank gone wrong.

The girls initially resolve to cover up the death, and the stakes rise as Julie (Gayheart) finds herself in turmoil over the incident while Courtney (McGowan) and Marcie (Benz) go to more extreme lengths to stop themselves from being caught.

Rose McGowan, Rebecca Gayheart and Julie Benz in Jawbreaker
Everett Collection

In a 2019 oral history of the film published by Entertainment Weekly, the three actresses recalled their experience making Jawbreaker and its somewhat surprising staying power with younger generations.

Rose McGowan, Rebecca Gayheart and Julie Benz in Jawbreaker
Columbia Tri-Star/Kobal/Shutterstock

"I had an encounter where this very young girl, she must have been 20 years old, she came up to me and she's like, 'Oh my God, are you Julie Benz? You are in my favorite movie, Jawbreaker,' " Benz said at the time. "I was shocked because she was so young. And she was like, 'You are like a legend. You're epic. Are you still working?' And I was like, 'Yeah I am.' "

"I still think I'm too young to be a legend," she added to the outlet at the time. "I'm not there yet."

