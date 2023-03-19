Alicia Silverstone and 'Clueless' Cast Remember Late Costar Brittany Murphy: 'She Was So Great'

Brittany Murphy's Clueless costars are remembering the late actress and how "talented" she was.

During their reunion panel at 90s Con on Sunday, moderated by PEOPLE's Style + Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal, Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Breckin Meyer and Elisa Donovan opened up about their time with Murphy on the classic 1995 comedy.

When asked about their first impressions of each other, Silverstone said, "I remember Brittany coming in, and she was so great."

Murphy died as a result of pneumonia combined with anemia and "multiple drug intoxication" from prescription and over-the-counter medication in December 2009. She was 32.

Meyer, whose Travis Birkenstock ends up with Murphy's Tai Frasier, looked back on their audition together, revealing that he was relieved to see a familiar face when they were going up for the roles.

"Brittany and I played boyfriend and girlfriend in a couple things," he recalled. "So when I auditioned it was nice because, any time you audition with someone you know, you're just like, 'One box I could check.' So that was pretty cool. I skateboarded to the audition — not for fun, but because I was broke. It's a really far [trip] skateboarding from North Hollywood to Hollywood, where the studio is, so I came in all sweaty, greasy, gross.

"And it was down to my best friend, Seth Green, and Alanna Ubach, who was his girlfriend at the time, oddly enough. It was them or Britt and me, and it was just kind of one or the other."

When he saw Brittany auditioning, Meyer thought to himself, "I don't know if I'm going to get the part, but if you don't make the movie with her, don't make the movie," adding: "She's that great. She was."

Meyer said that he often thinks about "what she'd be doing now because of how talented she was."

He explained, "Brittany could sing like nobody's business, and I look at things like [how] they're doing the movie Wicked now. I hear about that and think Brittany would be killing this stuff right now. ... We don't get to see the incredible work she going to do."

Clueless was Murphy's first big-screen Hollywood project and helped launch a career that included films the 8 Mile, Just Married, Uptown Girls, Don't Say a Word, Drop Dead Gorgeous, Riding in Cars with Boys, Girl, Interrupted and Sin City.

Back in June 2021, Donovan, 52, remembered Murphy as "a really sweet person" in a conversation with PEOPLE, and called the loss of her friend "very sad."

"I always think of her like a hummingbird. She just was an incredibly talented girl with a great spirit," added the Wake Me When You Leave author.

Reminiscing about the audition process for Clueless, Silverstone, 46, told Vogue the previous year that she thought Murphy was perfect for the role of Tai Frasier, even though she was not like the character in real life.

"I just remember thinking she was so great for the part. I can't remember how many girls came in to audition for Tai that day and I don't know if I saw a few girls for it or just her, but I remember Brittany being really adorable," Silverstone said of first meeting Murphy.

The actress continued, "She's so good at the little accent because she had one already, but I think she just pushed it to new heights. I found her so wonderful and I said to [writer-director Amy Heckerling] right away, 'I think she's the one! She was the best one, you guys!', hoping they would agree. She was like, 'Uh, yeah, duh. Of course she was the best; she's the one.' "

In March 2019, Silverstone, Meyer, 48, Paul Rudd and Donald Faison had a Clueless reunion at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2), where they remembered costar Murphy.

"She was so good. I love when she says, 'You're a virgin who can't drive.' It's just one of my favorite moments of the whole movie," Silverstone said at the time.

Added Rudd, 53, at the time, "She was a sweet person too. She was just always so smiley and sweet."

The second annual 90s Con is taking place through Sunday at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut.