Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin Are Reuniting for 9 to 5 Sequel — Here's What We Know!

The 9 to 5 ladies are going back to work!

Almost four decades after the 1980 workplace comedy opened, star Jane Fonda revealed that she and costars Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton will be returning for a sequel. The classic film told the story of three secretaries — played by Fonda, Tomlin and Parton — who get even with their sexist boss.

Here’s everything we know about the follow-up so far.

The original cast is back

Fonda, 80, confirmed that she and Tomlin, 78, and Parton, 72, would all be returning to star in the new 9 to 5.

“Right now, Dolly, Lily and I are all intending to be in it,” Fonda told reporters at a Television Critics Association panel for her HBO documentary Jane Fonda in Five Acts.

The original trio has stayed friends since working on the movie. In 2017, they presented together at the Emmy Awards, and Fonda and Tomlin both star in Netflix sitcom Grace and Frankie, returning for its fifth season next year.

Tomlin, Parton and Fonda in 9 to 5. Everett

The sequel will have a modern twist

The original dealt with themes of sexism and workplace harassment, topics with a renewed relevance in 2018 thanks to the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

“I’m sorry to say the situation is worse today,” Fonda said.

Expect the modern-day sequel to deal with issues including sexual harassment, technology and the wage gap — all topics currently sweeping Hollywood and the rest of the country.

However, Fonda is hopeful about the future of women in the workplace. “I do think sexual harassment will tend to drop,” she said. “Guys are scared.”

There is not a release date set

Those eagerly anticipating the 9 to 5 sequel will unfortunately have some waiting around to do.

The movie is still in the very early stages of development, so it may be years before it hits theaters. Earlier this year, Deadline reported that The Office star Rashida Jones was in talks to co-write a script with the original 9 to 5 screenwriter Patricia Resnick, but it is unclear how far along the project has gone since then.

At Tomlin’s lifetime achievement award ceremony last year, Parton quipped, “People have wanted another 9 to 5, but I think we’d have to call it 95!”

Here’s hoping we won’t have to wait that long!