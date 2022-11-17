Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno Root for Tom Brady in '80 for Brady' Trailer

These are Tom Brady's No. 1 fans!

On Thursday, the first trailer for the new comedy 80 for Brady debuted, starring Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin as NFL fans who venture to Houston for 2017's Super Bowl LI. That's the year quarterback Brady (who now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) led the New England Patriots to a victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

The four actresses introduce themselves (and their alma maters) at the top of the new trailer as if they were playing in the Super Bowl themselves before it dives into teasing out the four women's trip to Houston.

As they embark on a mission to get into Super Bowl LI, the characters attend a food-eating competition hosted by Guy Fieri and dance with Billy Porter in their attempts to get to the big game.

Brady himself only appears in the trailer briefly, and the tease for the upcoming film ends with the women drinking something that makes them see Guy Fieri everywhere.

Directed by Kyle Marvin, 80 for Brady also stars Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman, Ron Funches, Jimmy O. Yang and Harry Hamlin.

Billy Porter, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno in 80 for Brady (2023). Scott Garfield

Fonda recently spoke to PEOPLE about the movie, admitting she's more of a "baseball gal" than a football fan, and sharing that she was impressed by Brady himself. "He was so sweet and generous and, could it be possible — humble?" she said.

Tomlin, meanwhile, said Brady felt "like he was my son" in a way: "He looks like a big, beautiful 20-year-old whom I'm going to see play homecoming in his sophomore year. He's actually 40ish, which is a bit mind-boggling; he's the quarterback, and he is my son."

The athlete also "has an incredibly sweet nature," Tomlin added: "He's sensitive and tries to make people comfortable."

Sally Field and Guy Fieri in 80 for Brady (2023). Scott Garfield

Brady serves as a producer of the movie, which is based on a true story, and the athlete appears as himself in the film. Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman also have cameos as themselves.

He previously told Variety his role is "small" but he "learned a lot" during his two days of filming.

"It's really interesting. I find it challenging — sometimes hard," he said of acting as a version of himself in the movie. "Because you're always paying attention to yourself as yourself rather than the character you're playing. I don't think that's natural for me. What I've done for 23 years in sports is play myself. There's no acting. It's me on the field. When I'm pissed, I'm pissed. When I'm happy, I'm happy. I'm not playing a role."

"So when I got to go play a role, I have no programming for that," said Brady. "There's not a lot of experiences to fall back on other than a few commercials that I've done."

He added of working with his iconic costars Field, Fonda, Moreno and Tomlin: "[Tomlin] is really funny, and when you see it, they make it look so natural. You're on set and you're going through your scene and she says something, but it's not really on script. I'm like, 'Is this just her normal?' And then the scene cuts, and I don't know if she's still in character or not. I don't even know the etiquette for that."

80 for Brady is in theaters Feb. 3, 2023.