See Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Tom Brady in '80 For Brady' First Look

The gals are coming for you, Tom Brady!

Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda and Sally Field star in 80 For Brady, an upcoming film is "inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play."

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the ensemble comedy, directed by Kyle Marvin and also starring Billy Porter, Guy Fieri, Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman, Ron Funches, Jimmy O. Yang and Harry Hamlin.

Tomlin, 83, says she was excited to make the movie due it it being based on a true story that affected her in a positive way: "I'd seen a video of one of the women getting a call from Tom Brady to tell her that her grandson had pitched the idea to his agent and he was so taken with the story he was going to make a movie about their adventure."

"I loved this woman," adds the seven-time Emmy winner. "Her humor, her sweetness. I imagined my own mother getting a call from Tom Brady and the thrill she would get from that, and then to hear a movie would be made — my mother would be over-the-moon excited."

The film sees Tomlin and Fonda, 84, reunite after previously working on Grace and Frankie — and as Fonda tells PEOPLE, "Seven years with Lily on Grace and Frankie wasn't enough."

And while she sees herself as more of a "baseball gal" than a football one, the two-time Academy Award winner was impressed by Brady himself. "He was so sweet and generous and, could it be possible — humble?" Fonda says.

For Tomlin, Brady, 45, felt "like he was my son" in a way. "He looks like a big, beautiful 20-year-old whom I'm going to see play homecoming in his sophomore year," she says. "He's actually 40ish, which is a bit mind-boggling; he's the quarterback, and he is my son."

The legendary athlete also "has an incredibly sweet nature," Tomlin praises: "He's sensitive and tries to make people comfortable."

Contrary to Fonda, Moreno tells PEOPLE she loves football — and just like her costars, she was stoked to work with all three "fine women," in part due to "their professionalism and their delicious sense of humor and their ability to improvise."

"What I found most interesting of all was how different we all are from each other. Our very first meeting together at rehearsal was pretty funny since we all seemed to feel obliged to talk about our physical replacements," jokes the EGOT winner, 90. "Jane won!"

Field, 76, echoes her excitement about working with fellow acting legends Moreno, Fonda and Tomlin, and also praises the oft-unexplored side of the plot.

"I liked that it was about older women being interested in sports," the two-time Oscar winner says. "That's something you rarely see … and many older women are big sports fans."

Brady has nothing but kind words for Moreno, Fonda, Tomlin and Field, telling PEOPLE, "The opportunity to work alongside these four amazingly talented women has truly been a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

"Not only are they true professionals and experts at their craft, but they are even better people, and it was an honor to be on set with them," adds the decorated Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. "I can't wait for people to see this movie and watch them bring this story to life."

80 for Brady is written by Booksmart's Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern. It is produced by Brady through his production company 199 Productions, alongside Oscar winner Donna Gigliotti (Hidden Figures, Silver Linings Playbook) and her production company Tempesta Films, plus Fifth Season.

The film, from Paramount Pictures, premieres in theaters in 80 days on Feb. 3.