50 Cent Reacts After Crew Member Fainted on Set of His Gory New Horror Movie: 'Crazy Night'

50 Cent's upcoming movie caused a crew member to faint on set.

The "Candy Shop" rapper, 47, stars in the upcoming movie Skill House, which he is also producing. Writer/director Josh Stolberg tweeted Sunday about an on-set incident where a crew member fainted while they filmed a particularly bloody scene. They stopped filming for 30 minutes and clarified that the person was okay.

"Yikes!!! We shot a kill scene last night and the camera operator became so nauseated that he passed out and the camera crashed to the ground. Had to stop down for a 1/2 hour. He's okay now but… get ready for some crazy s---!" Stolberg tweeted, tagging the movie's official Twitter account and Bryce Hall, who is also set to star in the gory film.

50 Cent (born Curtis James Jackson III) reacted on Instagram. "👀 The camera fell to the ground while filming, This s--- is gonna be crazy for real," he wrote.

The actor also reposted a screenshot of Stolberg's tweet on his Instagram Story and said, "Crazy night one of our camera men passed out cold for 30min from the scene. Couldn't take how real it was. We're elevating horror to the next level. This is gonna change the rules of the game. #skillhouse."

Earlier this month, Deadline reported that 50 Cent would be starring in the horror film under his G-Unit Film & Television banner, alongside an ensemble led by TikTok star Hall and UFC veteran Paige VanZant.

The cast also features Leah Pipes (Sorority Row), McCarrie McCausland (Army Wives), Ivan Leung (The Tender Bar), Neal McDonough (Yellowstone), John DeLuca (Spree), Caitlin Carmichael (Midnight in the Switchgrass), Dani Oliveros (Roar), Emily Mei (The Download) and Jacob Skidmore (Trinkets).

According to the outlet, the film will examine social media and influencer culture as it depicts just how far those looking to make it big in today's online world will go. The movie is currently being filmed in the TikTok "collab house" Sway House.