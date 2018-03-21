5 Things to Know About I Can Only Imagine Actress Madeline Carroll

Madeline Carroll is a jack of all trades, and master of all!

The 22-year-old actress, who stars alongside Dennis Quaid in the new film I Can Only Imagine, had fate fall into her lap when she was first discovered by a talent agent in a nail salon at 3 years old.

Now, after chasing a degree, writing and producing her own pilot and making her mark in Hollywood, Carroll is on the fast track to becoming the next big thing.

Here are five things to know about Carroll:

1. She was on the verge of quitting acting

After her breakout role in the 2010 film Flipped, Carroll decided to pursue a degree in production, pre-production and screenwriting.

“When I was younger, I worked a lot and did a lot of big movies and then I just went to school for a while – high school and UCLA – and took a break for a minute and came back,” she says. “Right around the time I got this part [in I Can Only Imagine] I was going to quit acting, so it completely threw me back into the game.”

And she’s been putting her degree to use.

Madeline Carroll R. Diamond/Getty

“I just finished my first pilot called Beautifully Flawed, so I’ve had two opportunities so far,” she says. “I can’t lie, I really, really love it, but acting is my first love. I didn’t ever think I was going to do something like that, so it was really crazy for me.”

2. She’s got a crush on young Jack Dawson

“1995 Leonardo DiCaprio” is the first thing that will catch your eye upon visiting Carroll’s Instagram profile.

“Leonardo DiCaprio is my husband and just doesn’t know it yet!” she jokes. “No, no – I’ve loved Titanic and he’s my most favorite actor ever.”

“My dream would be to work with him, I would pass out,” she continues. “My costar Callen [McAuliffe] from Flipped went on to play young Leo in The Great Gatsby, so I was passing out when he did it. I was so jealous! I keep track of what movies he’s doing next and I tell my manager I have to work with him!”

3. However, she did get to check acting alongside Dennis Quaid off her bucket list

“I’ve actually wanted to work with him for a really long time, so I couldn’t believe it when I heard he was going to be in it,” she says. “He actually signed on when we were already well into filming.”

“I remember we were filming one night and our director was running and screaming ‘We got Dennis!’ so he came right at the last, last minute,” she continues. “They were trying for him for days and then it just worked out.”

In the film I Can Only Imagine — a Christian movie that shares a title with a Christian song that first charted 17 years ago — Quaid takes on the role of an abusive, alcoholic father, which is an act that will “definitely” surprise moviegoers, says Carroll.

“Fans are definitely going to be blown away by his performance because he’s definitely not playing the Dennis Quaid that you’re used to,” she says. “It’s a very different role for him, but he just did it so, so well … heavy, hard scenes.”

As for her dream role?

“I would love to be a Marvel superhero,” she says. “I have three brothers and grew up a tomboy, so I would totally be into learning full martial arts and all of that.”

4. She’s got the moves

“I love to dance,” she reveals about a talent her fans may not know about her.

“I do not professionally dance, but I love to dance! I’ll casually break it down in my house.”

5. Giving back to her community is a weekly (and family bonding!) experience

If there’s one thing Carroll has learned about making it in Hollywood, it’s to always stay grounded and to be generous to those around you. The actress designates a couple nights a week to serving the less-fortunate in her community.

“I’m a youth leader every single Thursday night and a lot of the kids in my class come up from Skid Row, so we just get to love on them,” she says about some of the charitable work she participates in. “You come in contact with people who are so broke and have no hope, [so] just getting a chance to mentor them or give them a hot dog, bag of chips and a water is the highlight of their week! I’m very, very grateful for everything that’s happened in my life.”

“I love to feed the homeless,” she adds. “My family and I have a ministry with the Dream Center in Downtown LA and we go every single Tuesday to feed the homeless.”