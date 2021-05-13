36 Photos of Robert Pattinson's Hair in Honor of His 36th Birthday

For the actor's 36th birthday on May 13, please join us in gazing at his hair transformations through the years

By Sophie Dodd Updated May 13, 2022 10:25 AM

1 of 36

Credit: Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage

We're declaring May 13th a new national holiday: May Thir-sty for Robert Pattinson's Luscious Locks. It's got a nice ring to it, no? It also marks the actor's 36th birthday, and we've pulled together a special gift to celebrate: 36 photos of the star's tousled tresses. Enjoy! 

2 of 36

Credit: Summit Entertainment

The look that started it all. Pattinson skyrocketed to fame as powdery vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise in 2008, and his gravity-defying 'do played no small part in the mania.

3 of 36

Credit: Fred Duval/FilmMagic

Behold: Pattinson's signature pose. 

4 of 36

Credit: Vera Anderson/WireImage

See what we mean? 

5 of 36

Credit: Lilly Lawrence/Getty

We could do this all day. 

6 of 36

Credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Let's get back to his roots (sorry). The English star first stepped onto the scene in 2005 in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as Cedric Diggory, the Hufflepuff hunk who quickly stole our hearts.

7 of 36

Credit: Fred Duval/FilmMagic

R. Patz was way ahead of the bushy brow trend, as evidenced by this shot of him at the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire World Premiere circa 2005. Also: can we talk about those cheekbones? 

8 of 36

Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Okay, hear us out — this photo feels like a case for curtain bangs, no? 

9 of 36

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Lighthouse actor sported a spiky 'do while out and about in L.A. in 2018. 

10 of 36

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Pattinson took his spiky strands to the next level at a photo call for The Lost City of Z at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival in 2017. 

11 of 36

Credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

We could stare at Pattinson's hair shining in the sun forever. And we just might! 

12 of 36

Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Okay, this was ... not his best look. But we couldn't round up Pattinson's hair transformations over the years without clocking his facial hair experiments as well! 

13 of 36

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

This was a good beard. That is all. 

14 of 36

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Another lovely addition: this slight scruff at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. 

15 of 36

Credit: Keith Hewitt/GC Images

A particularly notable example of said facial hair experiments: this beard, which the actor grew out in 2015. He's nothing if not versatile! 

16 of 36

Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty

With such a surplus of floppy hair, the actor opted to buzz the sides in 2014. 

17 of 36

Credit: Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images

The actor looked dapper in a tux and gelled, slightly-cropped hair on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017. 

18 of 36

Credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Okay, now back to the position! Is it to keep the hair out of his eyes? Or just to send our hearts aflutter? 

19 of 36

Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Maybe someone told him his hair looks sexy pushed back? Whatever the reason, we're not complaining. 

20 of 36

Credit: Francois G. Durand/WireImage

Alas, the long locks were not to last. Pattinson switched things up with a buzz cut — featuring a white-blond patch at the hairline — in September 2017, which marked a particularly versatile season for his hair. 

21 of 36

Credit: John Phillips/Getty Images

A month later, the patch darkened and his 'do was more streamlined. We give this look a 10/10. 

22 of 36

Credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty

One year later, the actor proved once again that he has incredible genes, showcasing the fully grown-out style we've come to know and love at the High Life photo call at the 66th San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.

23 of 36

The Remember Me star lightened up his look while filming the movie in N.Y.C. in 2009. 

24 of 36

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The actor attended the red carpet premiere of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in 2007 with a serious swoop, predating Justin Bieber's signature style by two years.

25 of 36

Honorable mention goes to the actor's blond lob in The King, where his infamous French accent competed valiantly with his hair for our attention. 

26 of 36

ISO: whoever does the actor's contouring. Also, this slicked-back look (and this entire ensemble in general) was a delight. 

27 of 36

Credit: Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

Business in the front, weird strip of hair in the back. Perhaps one of the most pivotal moments in the star's hair evolution came in 2014, when he debuted his newly-shaved undercut, accessorized with a solo strip of hair on the back of his head. 

28 of 36

Credit: Vera Anderson/WireImage

The man can truly pull off every shade, as evidenced by this beachy blond look. 

29 of 36

Credit: Jon Furniss/WireImage

Much like a plant seeks the sun, Pattinson's hair seems to bend ever so slightly toward his adoring fans.

30 of 36

Credit: Jon Furniss/WireImage

I mean, who wouldn't give up their mortality to spend a lifetime tousling those locks? 

31 of 36

Credit: Vince Bucci/Getty

This is the face we imagine Pattinson would make if he ever saw this roundup. (Happy Birthday Rob!)

32 of 36

Credit: im Spellman/WireImage

As much as we love gazing at the actor's hair, seeing it tucked into a beanie was a refreshing change of pace. 

33 of 36

Credit: Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage

The Water for Elephants star's locks were in peak form — literally — in 2008. 

34 of 36

Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Honestly, this photo doesn't need a caption. His hair speaks volumes. 

35 of 36

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

His The Batman phase brought a new, more mature look Bruce Wayne would approve of.

36 of 36

Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

To paraphrase Edward Cullen himself, "No measure of time with you will ever be enough, but we'll start with [scrolling through these photos on loop] forever." 

