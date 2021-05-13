36 Photos of Robert Pattinson's Hair in Honor of His 36th Birthday
For the actor's 36th birthday on May 13, please join us in gazing at his hair transformations through the years
We're declaring May 13th a new national holiday: May Thir-sty for Robert Pattinson's Luscious Locks. It's got a nice ring to it, no? It also marks the actor's 36th birthday, and we've pulled together a special gift to celebrate: 36 photos of the star's tousled tresses. Enjoy!
The look that started it all. Pattinson skyrocketed to fame as powdery vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise in 2008, and his gravity-defying 'do played no small part in the mania.
Behold: Pattinson's signature pose.
See what we mean?
We could do this all day.
Let's get back to his roots (sorry). The English star first stepped onto the scene in 2005 in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as Cedric Diggory, the Hufflepuff hunk who quickly stole our hearts.
R. Patz was way ahead of the bushy brow trend, as evidenced by this shot of him at the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire World Premiere circa 2005. Also: can we talk about those cheekbones?
Okay, hear us out — this photo feels like a case for curtain bangs, no?
The Lighthouse actor sported a spiky 'do while out and about in L.A. in 2018.
Pattinson took his spiky strands to the next level at a photo call for The Lost City of Z at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival in 2017.
We could stare at Pattinson's hair shining in the sun forever. And we just might!
Okay, this was ... not his best look. But we couldn't round up Pattinson's hair transformations over the years without clocking his facial hair experiments as well!
This was a good beard. That is all.
Another lovely addition: this slight scruff at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
A particularly notable example of said facial hair experiments: this beard, which the actor grew out in 2015. He's nothing if not versatile!
With such a surplus of floppy hair, the actor opted to buzz the sides in 2014.
The actor looked dapper in a tux and gelled, slightly-cropped hair on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017.
Okay, now back to the position! Is it to keep the hair out of his eyes? Or just to send our hearts aflutter?
Maybe someone told him his hair looks sexy pushed back? Whatever the reason, we're not complaining.
Alas, the long locks were not to last. Pattinson switched things up with a buzz cut — featuring a white-blond patch at the hairline — in September 2017, which marked a particularly versatile season for his hair.
A month later, the patch darkened and his 'do was more streamlined. We give this look a 10/10.
One year later, the actor proved once again that he has incredible genes, showcasing the fully grown-out style we've come to know and love at the High Life photo call at the 66th San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.
The Remember Me star lightened up his look while filming the movie in N.Y.C. in 2009.
The actor attended the red carpet premiere of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in 2007 with a serious swoop, predating Justin Bieber's signature style by two years.
Honorable mention goes to the actor's blond lob in The King, where his infamous French accent competed valiantly with his hair for our attention.
ISO: whoever does the actor's contouring. Also, this slicked-back look (and this entire ensemble in general) was a delight.
Business in the front, weird strip of hair in the back. Perhaps one of the most pivotal moments in the star's hair evolution came in 2014, when he debuted his newly-shaved undercut, accessorized with a solo strip of hair on the back of his head.
The man can truly pull off every shade, as evidenced by this beachy blond look.
Much like a plant seeks the sun, Pattinson's hair seems to bend ever so slightly toward his adoring fans.
I mean, who wouldn't give up their mortality to spend a lifetime tousling those locks?
This is the face we imagine Pattinson would make if he ever saw this roundup. (Happy Birthday Rob!)
As much as we love gazing at the actor's hair, seeing it tucked into a beanie was a refreshing change of pace.
The Water for Elephants star's locks were in peak form — literally — in 2008.
Honestly, this photo doesn't need a caption. His hair speaks volumes.
His The Batman phase brought a new, more mature look Bruce Wayne would approve of.
To paraphrase Edward Cullen himself, "No measure of time with you will ever be enough, but we'll start with [scrolling through these photos on loop] forever."