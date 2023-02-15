Emily Blunt, Don Cheadle, Jessica Chastain and More Among 2023 SAG Awards Presenters

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are back to celebrate the year's best performances, and the show is assembling a star-studded list of presenters.

On Wednesday, SAG-AFTRA revealed a list of seven actors who will present at the upcoming ceremony, including nominees Emily Blunt (The English) and Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), who are both up for outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie.

Don Cheadle, Paul Mescal, Ashley Park and Caleb McLaughlin will also present at the ceremony, while Andrew Garfield is set to present the 58th SAG Life Achievement award to his Amazing Spider-Man costar Sally Field, the organization announced in a press release.

SAG-AFTRA announced last Wednesday that Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry were selected as SAG Award ambassadors for the event as "actors who exemplify the utmost values of the profession and are positive role models for the next generation of performers."

Richardson, 27, and Park, 31, previously announced the nominees for the upcoming ceremony on the awards show's Instagram on Jan. 11. More presenters will be announced in the coming days, the organization said Wednesday.

Amy Sussman/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In January, SAG-AFTRA announced that Field, 76, will receive the organization's lifetime achievement award at the upcoming ceremony. The organization describes the award as "given annually to an actor who fosters the 'finest ideals of the acting profession.' "

"Sally is an amazing actor with an enormous range and an uncanny ability to embody any character," Fran Drescher, the union's president, said in a January statement. "She has an enduring career because she is authentic in her performance and always projects likability and humanity — she just connects."

"That's part of why she has sustained her massive fandom and incredibly rich and layered career," she added. "Sally is a massive star with a working actor's ethos: just keep doing the work, being as good as you can."

The 2023 SAG Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 26, at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel at 8 p.m. ET.