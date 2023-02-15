Emily Blunt, Don Cheadle, Jessica Chastain and More Among 2023 SAG Awards Presenters

The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held on Sunday, Feb. 26

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 15, 2023 11:30 AM
Emily Blunt, Don Cheadle, Jessica Chastain
Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Amanda Edwards/Getty

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are back to celebrate the year's best performances, and the show is assembling a star-studded list of presenters.

On Wednesday, SAG-AFTRA revealed a list of seven actors who will present at the upcoming ceremony, including nominees Emily Blunt (The English) and Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), who are both up for outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie.

Don Cheadle, Paul Mescal, Ashley Park and Caleb McLaughlin will also present at the ceremony, while Andrew Garfield is set to present the 58th SAG Life Achievement award to his Amazing Spider-Man costar Sally Field, the organization announced in a press release.

SAG-AFTRA announced last Wednesday that Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry were selected as SAG Award ambassadors for the event as "actors who exemplify the utmost values of the profession and are positive role models for the next generation of performers."

Richardson, 27, and Park, 31, previously announced the nominees for the upcoming ceremony on the awards show's Instagram on Jan. 11. More presenters will be announced in the coming days, the organization said Wednesday.

Sally Field
Amy Sussman/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In January, SAG-AFTRA announced that Field, 76, will receive the organization's lifetime achievement award at the upcoming ceremony. The organization describes the award as "given annually to an actor who fosters the 'finest ideals of the acting profession.' "

"Sally is an amazing actor with an enormous range and an uncanny ability to embody any character," Fran Drescher, the union's president, said in a January statement. "She has an enduring career because she is authentic in her performance and always projects likability and humanity — she just connects."

"That's part of why she has sustained her massive fandom and incredibly rich and layered career," she added. "Sally is a massive star with a working actor's ethos: just keep doing the work, being as good as you can."

The 2023 SAG Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 26, at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel at 8 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
THE WHITE LOTUS season 2; haley lu richardson; antonia gentry, ginny & georgia
'White Lotus' Star Haley Lu Richardson and 'Ginny & Georgia' 's Antonia Gentry Named SAG Ambassadors for 2023
SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Coolidge and Viola Davis All Score Nods
SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Coolidge and Viola Davis Score Nods
Eric Andre Emily Ratajkowski
Eric Andre & Emily Ratajkowski Cuddle Up at the Knicks Game, Plus Angela Bassett, Lil Nas X and More
Christian Siriano
Christian Siriano Hosts Pop-Up Wedding Ceremonies in N.Y.C., Plus Lizzo, Eugene Levy and More
Paul Mescal Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh & Paul Mescal Bring Style to London, Plus Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh and More
Becky G
Becky G Goes Out in N.Y.C., Plus Lana Condor, Emily Ratajkowski and More
Jason Bateman
Jason Bateman Hits the Green in Pebble Beach, Plus Jessica Chastain, Alison Brie and More
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile attend MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile Are a Dynamic Duo in L.A., Plus Lionel Richie, H.E.R. and More
Jessie J
Jessie J Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump, Plus Harry Styles, Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley and More
Paul Rudd Jonathan Majors
Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors Strike a Pose at Marvel Premiere, Plus Post Malone, Brad Pitt and More
Debbie Harry Debi Mazar
Debbie Harry & Debi Mazar Attend a Runway Show in N.Y.C., Plus Anderson .Paak, Ashton Kutcher and More
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Greathouse/Shutterstock for W Hotels (13761516u) Cardi B W Hotels Super Bowl Party, Show, Scottsdale, Arizona, USA - 10 Feb 2023
Cardi B Is Pretty in Purple in Arizona, Plus Paris Hilton, Julia Fox, Meryl Streep and More
Shania Twain Kim Petras
Shania Twain and Kim Petras Sport Matching Hairstyles in L.A., Plus Sheryl Crow, Paul Rudd and More
Julia Stiles Quinta Brunson Lindsay Lohan
Julia Stiles, Quinta Brunson & Lindsay Lohan Hang at NYFW, Plus Meryl Streep, Patrick Stewart and More
Jaz-Z Lebron James
JAY-Z Congratulates NBA Record Breaker LeBron James, Plus Pamela Anderson, Jennifer Lopez and More
Eighty for Brady
Tom Brady Poses with the Ladies from '80 for Brady', Plus Billy Porter, Jessica Chastain and More