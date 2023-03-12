Entertainment Movies Tom Hanks, 'Morbius' and Ana de Armas' 'Blonde' Voted 'Worst' at 2023 Razzies — See Full List of Winners The Razzies even earned its own award in the worst actress category By Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice Instagram Twitter Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 12, 2023 11:52 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Warner Bros/Moviestore/Shutterstock; Sony Pictures Releasing/Marvel Entertainment/Moviestore/Shutterstock; Netflix/Moviestore/Shutterstock This year's Razzie Awards have officially been given out. Ahead of Sunday's 95th annual Academy Awards, the "winners" of the 43rd Golden Raspberry Awards were announced this weekend, focusing on what the awards show deems the "worst" of the year. Tom Hanks, Morbius and Blonde led the wins, all garnering two golden raspberry trophies apiece at the virtual awards ceremony. The Razzies even earned its own award in the worst actress category, which was given to the show after it withdrew 12-year-old Firestarter star Ryan Kiera Armstrong's nomination that sparked controversy online. Read on for the full list of "winners" this year. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. One Road, Disney, Warner Bros. Pictures Machine Gun Kelly, Jared Leto, Tom Hanks and 'Blonde' Score 2023 Razzie Nominations Worst picture Blonde (WINNER) Disney's Pinocchio Good Mourning The King's Daughter Morbius Worst actor Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), Good Mourning Pete Davidson, Marmaduke Tom Hanks (as Gepetto), Disney's Pinocchio Jared Leto, Morbius (WINNER) Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan Worst actress The Razzies (WINNER) Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Dominion Diane Keaton, Mack & Rita Kaya Scodelario, The King's Daughter Alicia Silverstone, The Requin Worst remake/rip-off-/sequel Blonde BOTH 365 Days Sequels – 365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days Disney's Pinocchio (WINNER) Firestarter Jurassic World: Dominion Sony Pictures Releasing/Marvel Entertainment/Moviestore/Shutterstock Stars Who Have Won Razzies and Oscars Worst supporting actress Adria Arjona, Morbius (WINNER) Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only), Disney's Pinocchio Penelope Cruz, The 355 Bingbing Fan, The 355 & The King's Daughter Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend Worst supporting actor Pete Davidson, Good Mourning Tom Hanks, Elvis (WINNER) Xavier Samuel, Blonde Mod Sun, Good Mourning Evan Williams, BlondeSandra Bullock, Jared Leto and More People Who Have Won Razzies and Oscars Worst screen couple Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, Good Mourning Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, Blonde Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent), Elvis (WINNER) Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women, Blonde The Two 365 Days Sequels (both Released in 2022) Worst director Judd Apatow, The Bubble Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, Good Mourning (WINNER) Andrew Dominik, Blonde Daniel Espinosa, Morbius Robert Zemeckis, Disney's Pinocchio Worst screenplay Blonde (WINNER) Disney's Pinocchio Good Mourning Jurassic World: Dominion Morbius