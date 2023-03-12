Tom Hanks, 'Morbius' and Ana de Armas' 'Blonde' Voted 'Worst' at 2023 Razzies — See Full List of Winners

This year's Razzie Awards have officially been given out.

Ahead of Sunday's 95th annual Academy Awards, the "winners" of the 43rd Golden Raspberry Awards were announced this weekend, focusing on what the awards show deems the "worst" of the year.

Tom Hanks, Morbius and Blonde led the wins, all garnering two golden raspberry trophies apiece at the virtual awards ceremony.

The Razzies even earned its own award in the worst actress category, which was given to the show after it withdrew 12-year-old Firestarter star Ryan Kiera Armstrong's nomination that sparked controversy online.

Read on for the full list of "winners" this year.

One Road, Disney, Warner Bros. Pictures

Worst picture

Blonde (WINNER)

Disney's Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King's Daughter

Morbius

Worst actor

Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), Good Mourning

Pete Davidson, Marmaduke

Tom Hanks (as Gepetto), Disney's Pinocchio

Jared Leto, Morbius (WINNER)

Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan

Worst actress

The Razzies (WINNER)

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Dominion

Diane Keaton, Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario, The King's Daughter

Alicia Silverstone, The Requin

Worst remake/rip-off-/sequel

Blonde

BOTH 365 Days Sequels – 365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days

Disney's Pinocchio (WINNER)

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

Sony Pictures Releasing/Marvel Entertainment/Moviestore/Shutterstock

Worst supporting actress

Adria Arjona, Morbius (WINNER)

Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only), Disney's Pinocchio

Penelope Cruz, The 355

Bingbing Fan, The 355 & The King's Daughter

Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

Worst supporting actor

Pete Davidson, Good Mourning

Tom Hanks, Elvis (WINNER)

Xavier Samuel, Blonde

Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Evan Williams, BlondeSandra Bullock, Jared Leto and More People Who Have Won Razzies and Oscars

Worst screen couple

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, Blonde

Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent), Elvis (WINNER)

Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women, Blonde

The Two 365 Days Sequels (both Released in 2022)

Worst director

Judd Apatow, The Bubble

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, Good Mourning (WINNER)

Andrew Dominik, Blonde

Daniel Espinosa, Morbius

Robert Zemeckis, Disney's Pinocchio

Worst screenplay

Blonde (WINNER)

Disney's Pinocchio

Good Mourning

Jurassic World: Dominion

Morbius