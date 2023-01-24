2023 Oscars: All the First-Time Acting Nominees

In the acting categories, a staggering 16 stars are nominated for their very first Academy Awards

By Kate Hogan
Published on January 24, 2023 12:24 PM
Austin Butler

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Austin Butler arrives to the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty

for Elvis

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell attends "The Banshees of Inisherin" UK Premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 13, 2022 in London, England
Tim P. Whitby/Getty

for The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser attends the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival's Film Awards Gala Arrivals at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 05, 2023 in Palm Springs, California.
Brendan Fraser. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

for The Whale

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

for Aftersun

Bill Nighy

Bill Nighy attends the "Minamata" press conference during the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 21, 2020 in Berlin, Germany
Andreas Rentz/Getty

for Living

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

for Blonde

Andrea Riseborough

Andrea Riseborough attends The BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Andrea Riseborough. Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

for To Leslie

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson

Brendan Gleeson attends the photocall for "The Banshees Of Inisherin" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

of The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty

of Causeway

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

of The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Monica Schipper/WireImage

of Everything Everywhere All at Once

Hong Chau

hong-chau2.jpg
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock.

of The Whale

Kerry Condon

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

of The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis
The Walt Disney Company via Getty

of Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

of Everything Everywhere All at Once

Bonus: Rihanna

NBC's 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show
Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty

Okay so she wasn't nominated for acting, but Rihanna received her first-ever Oscar nod for Best Original Song for "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

