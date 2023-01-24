Entertainment Movies 2023 Oscars: All the First-Time Acting Nominees In the acting categories, a staggering 16 stars are nominated for their very first Academy Awards By Kate Hogan Published on January 24, 2023 12:24 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 17 Austin Butler Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty for Elvis 02 of 17 Colin Farrell Tim P. Whitby/Getty for The Banshees of Inisherin 03 of 17 Brendan Fraser Brendan Fraser. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty for The Whale 04 of 17 Paul Mescal Jon Kopaloff/Getty for Aftersun 05 of 17 Bill Nighy Andreas Rentz/Getty for Living 06 of 17 Ana de Armas Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images for Blonde 07 of 17 Andrea Riseborough Andrea Riseborough. Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage for To Leslie 08 of 17 Michelle Yeoh Jon Kopaloff/Getty for Everything Everywhere All at Once 09 of 17 Brendan Gleeson Daniele Venturelli/WireImage of The Banshees of Inisherin 10 of 17 Brian Tyree Henry Frazer Harrison/Getty of Causeway 11 of 17 Barry Keoghan Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty of The Banshees of Inisherin 12 of 17 Ke Huy Quan Monica Schipper/WireImage of Everything Everywhere All at Once 13 of 17 Hong Chau Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock. of The Whale 14 of 17 Kerry Condon of The Banshees of Inisherin 15 of 17 Jamie Lee Curtis The Walt Disney Company via Getty of Everything Everywhere All at Once 16 of 17 Stephanie Hsu Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty of Everything Everywhere All at Once 17 of 17 Bonus: Rihanna Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Okay so she wasn't nominated for acting, but Rihanna received her first-ever Oscar nod for Best Original Song for "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.