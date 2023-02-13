2023 Oscar Nominees Pose for Group Picture at Annual Academy Luncheon — See the Photo

This year's Oscar nominees gathered for the Academy's annual class photo at the 95th Oscar Nominees Luncheon on Monday

By Benjamin VanHoose
and
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE.

Published on February 13, 2023 11:58 PM

Meet the class of 2023 Oscar nominees!

On Monday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hosted its annual nominees' luncheon, which honors each year's crop of actors, directors, and artists recognized for their work.

Some of this year's nominees include Austin Butler, Angela Bassett, Colin Farrell, Steven Spielberg, Lady Gaga, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Judd Hirsch, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Williams and Brian Tyree Henry.

Those in attendance for the luncheon posed for a group photo on Monday as their names were individually called out in a video shared on the Academy's YouTube page.

Nominees for the 95th Oscars® were celebrated at a luncheon held at the Beverly Hilton, Monday, February 13, 2023. The 95th Oscars will air on Sunday, March 12, live on ABC.
Richard Harbaugh / ©A.M.P.A.S.

Noticeably absent from the group photo was Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performer Rihanna, whose work on the song "Lift Me Up" from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack scored her a nomination in the best original song category but was unable to attend following the Super Bowl taking place the night prior.

Countless nominees shared their reactions to their nominations last month, including The Whale actor Fraser, 54, who said in a statement he was "absolutely overjoyed and deeply grateful" for the honor, a "gift I certainly didn't see coming, but it's one that has profoundly changed my life."

Additionally, Everything Everywhere All at Once actress Yeoh, 60, told Deadline her nomination means "all those Asians out there go, 'You see, it's possible. If she can do it, I can freaking well do it as well.' That is the most important thing. I'm very ordinary. I just work very hard."

The Fabelmans composer John Williams, who this year broke his own record for the most Oscar nominations for anyone alive, said, according to Entertainment Weekly, "I'm very grateful to the Academy for their kind recognition, and I'm enormously grateful to Steven Spielberg for offering me the opportunity to compose the score for this very special and personal film."

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel will be held Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.

