Meet the class of 2023 Oscar nominees!

On Monday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hosted its annual nominees' luncheon, which honors each year's crop of actors, directors, and artists recognized for their work.

Some of this year's nominees include Austin Butler, Angela Bassett, Colin Farrell, Steven Spielberg, Lady Gaga, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Judd Hirsch, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Williams and Brian Tyree Henry.

Those in attendance for the luncheon posed for a group photo on Monday as their names were individually called out in a video shared on the Academy's YouTube page.

Richard Harbaugh / ©A.M.P.A.S.

Noticeably absent from the group photo was Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performer Rihanna, whose work on the song "Lift Me Up" from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack scored her a nomination in the best original song category but was unable to attend following the Super Bowl taking place the night prior.

Countless nominees shared their reactions to their nominations last month, including The Whale actor Fraser, 54, who said in a statement he was "absolutely overjoyed and deeply grateful" for the honor, a "gift I certainly didn't see coming, but it's one that has profoundly changed my life."

Additionally, Everything Everywhere All at Once actress Yeoh, 60, told Deadline her nomination means "all those Asians out there go, 'You see, it's possible. If she can do it, I can freaking well do it as well.' That is the most important thing. I'm very ordinary. I just work very hard."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Fabelmans composer John Williams, who this year broke his own record for the most Oscar nominations for anyone alive, said, according to Entertainment Weekly, "I'm very grateful to the Academy for their kind recognition, and I'm enormously grateful to Steven Spielberg for offering me the opportunity to compose the score for this very special and personal film."

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel will be held Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.