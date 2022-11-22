Entertainment Movies Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh and Jeremy Pope Land 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominations On Tuesday, the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards nominees were announced, and included Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh and Jeremy Pope By Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 22, 2022 11:50 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Nominations for the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards are here! Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh and Jeremy Pope are all recognized, the first two for their performances in Everything Everywhere All at Once and Pope for his role in The Inspection. Curtis, 64, is nominated in the best supporting performance category, while Yeoh, 60, and Pope, 30, are up for best lead performance. Everything Everywhere All at Once also boasts acting nods for Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu, as well as nominations for best feature, best director, best screenplay and best editing, putting the film at eight nominations total. Meanwhile, The Inspection is up for best first feature, plus best supporting performance for Pope's costar Gabrielle Union. Read on for a full list of nominees. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. From L: Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh, Jeremy Pope. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty, Emma McIntyre/WireImage (2) 2022 Independent Spirit Awards — See the Complete List of Winners Best Feature Bones and AllEverything Everywhere All at OnceOur Father, the DevilTárWomen Talking Best First Feature AftersunEmily the CriminalThe InspectionMurinaPalm Trees and Power Lines John Cassavetes Award (for best feature made for under $1 million) The African DesperateA Love SongThe CathedralHoly EmySomething in the Dirt Best Director Todd Field, TárKogonada, After YangDaniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at OnceSarah Polley, Women TalkingHalina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies Best Screenplay Lena Dunham, Catherine Called BirdyTodd Field, TárKogonada, After YangDaniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at OnceSarah Polley, Women Talking Best First Screenplay Joel Kim Booster, Fire IslandJamie Dack, Audrey Findlay, Story by Jamie Dack, Palm Trees and Power LinesK.D. Dávila, EmergencySarah DeLappe, Story by Kristen Roupenian, Bodies Bodies BodiesJohn Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal Best Lead Performance Cate Blanchett, TárDale Dickey, A Love SongMia Goth, PearlRegina Hall, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.Paul Mescal, AftersunAubrey Plaza, Emily the CriminalJeremy Pope, The InspectionAndrea Riseborough, To LeslieTaylor Russell, Bones and AllMichelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once Best Supporting Performance Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at OnceBrian Tyree Henry, CausewayNina Hoss, TárBrian d'Arcy James, The CathedralKe Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at OnceTrevante Rhodes, BruiserTheo Rossi, Emily the CriminalMark Rylance, Bones and AllJonathan Tucker, Palm Trees and Power LinesGabrielle Union, The Inspection Best Breakthrough Performance Frankie Corio, AftersunGracija Filipović, MurinaStephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at OnceLily McInerny, Palm Trees and Power LinesDaniel Zolghadri, Funny Pages Film Independent Spirit Awards logo. Film Independent Spirit Awards RELATED GALLERY: It's Time for the Independent Spirit Awards! See the Stars Arriving on the Red Carpet Best Cinematography Florian Hoffmeister, TárHélène Louvart, MurinaGregory Oke, AftersunEliot Rockett, PearlAnisia Uzeyman, Neptune Frost Best Editing Ricky D'Ambrose, The CathedralDean Fleischer Camp and Nick Paley, Marcel the Shell with Shoes OnBlair McClendon, AftersunPaul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at OnceMonika Willi, Tár Robert Altman Award Women Talking Best Documentary All That BreathesAll the Beauty and the BloodshedA House Made of SplintersMidwivesRiotsville, U.S.A. Best International Film CorsageJoylandLeonor Will Never DieReturn to SeoulSaint Omer Producers Award Liz CardenasTory LenoskyDavid Grove Churchill Viste Someone to Watch Award Adamma Ebo, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.Nikyatu Jusu, NannyAraceli Lemos, Holy Emy Truer Than Fiction Award Isabel Castro, MijaReid Davenport, I Didn't See You ThereRebeca Huntt, Beba The 38th Film Independent Spirit Awards will be held March 4, 2023, in Santa Monica, California.