Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh and Jeremy Pope Land 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominations

Published on November 22, 2022 11:50 AM

Nominations for the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards are here!

Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh and Jeremy Pope are all recognized, the first two for their performances in Everything Everywhere All at Once and Pope for his role in The Inspection.

Curtis, 64, is nominated in the best supporting performance category, while Yeoh, 60, and Pope, 30, are up for best lead performance.

Everything Everywhere All at Once also boasts acting nods for Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu, as well as nominations for best feature, best director, best screenplay and best editing, putting the film at eight nominations total.

Meanwhile, The Inspection is up for best first feature, plus best supporting performance for Pope's costar Gabrielle Union.

Read on for a full list of nominees.

From L: Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh, Jeremy Pope. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty, Emma McIntyre/WireImage (2)

Best Feature

Bones and All
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Our Father, the Devil
Tár
Women Talking

Best First Feature

Aftersun
Emily the Criminal
The Inspection
Murina
Palm Trees and Power Lines

John Cassavetes Award (for best feature made for under $1 million)

The African Desperate
A Love Song
The Cathedral
Holy Emy
Something in the Dirt

Best Director

Todd Field, Tár
Kogonada, After Yang
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Screenplay

Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy
Todd Field, Tár
Kogonada, After Yang
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best First Screenplay

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay, Story by Jamie Dack, Palm Trees and Power Lines
K.D. Dávila, Emergency
Sarah DeLappe, Story by Kristen Roupenian, Bodies Bodies Bodies
John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal

Best Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Dale Dickey, A Love Song
Mia Goth, Pearl
Regina Hall, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Taylor Russell, Bones and All
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Performance

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Nina Hoss, Tár
Brian d'Arcy James, The Cathedral
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Trevante Rhodes, Bruiser
Theo Rossi, Emily the Criminal
Mark Rylance, Bones and All
Jonathan Tucker, Palm Trees and Power Lines
Gabrielle Union, The Inspection

Best Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio, Aftersun
Gracija Filipović, Murina
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Lily McInerny, Palm Trees and Power Lines
Daniel Zolghadri, Funny Pages

Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh and Jeremy Pope Land 2023 Spirit Award Nominations
Film Independent Spirit Awards logo. Film Independent Spirit Awards

Best Cinematography

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
Hélène Louvart, Murina
Gregory Oke, Aftersun
Eliot Rockett, Pearl
Anisia Uzeyman, Neptune Frost

Best Editing

Ricky D'Ambrose, The Cathedral
Dean Fleischer Camp and Nick Paley, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Blair McClendon, Aftersun
Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Monika Willi, Tár

Robert Altman Award

Women Talking

Best Documentary

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
A House Made of Splinters
Midwives
Riotsville, U.S.A.

Best International Film

Corsage
Joyland
Leonor Will Never Die
Return to Seoul
Saint Omer

Producers Award

Liz Cardenas
Tory Lenosky
David Grove Churchill Viste

Someone to Watch Award

Adamma Ebo, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
Nikyatu Jusu, Nanny
Araceli Lemos, Holy Emy

Truer Than Fiction Award

Isabel Castro, Mija
Reid Davenport, I Didn't See You There
Rebeca Huntt, Beba

The 38th Film Independent Spirit Awards will be held March 4, 2023, in Santa Monica, California.

