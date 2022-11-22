Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh and Jeremy Pope Land 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominations

Nominations for the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards are here!

Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh and Jeremy Pope are all recognized, the first two for their performances in Everything Everywhere All at Once and Pope for his role in The Inspection.

Curtis, 64, is nominated in the best supporting performance category, while Yeoh, 60, and Pope, 30, are up for best lead performance.

Everything Everywhere All at Once also boasts acting nods for Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu, as well as nominations for best feature, best director, best screenplay and best editing, putting the film at eight nominations total.

Meanwhile, The Inspection is up for best first feature, plus best supporting performance for Pope's costar Gabrielle Union.

Read on for a full list of nominees.

From L: Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh, Jeremy Pope. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty, Emma McIntyre/WireImage (2)

Best Feature

Bones and All

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Our Father, the Devil

Tár

Women Talking

Best First Feature

Aftersun

Emily the Criminal

The Inspection

Murina

Palm Trees and Power Lines

John Cassavetes Award (for best feature made for under $1 million)

The African Desperate

A Love Song

The Cathedral

Holy Emy

Something in the Dirt

Best Director

Todd Field, Tár

Kogonada, After Yang

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Screenplay

Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy

Todd Field, Tár

Kogonada, After Yang

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best First Screenplay

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island

Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay, Story by Jamie Dack, Palm Trees and Power Lines

K.D. Dávila, Emergency

Sarah DeLappe, Story by Kristen Roupenian, Bodies Bodies Bodies

John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal

Best Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Dale Dickey, A Love Song

Mia Goth, Pearl

Regina Hall, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Taylor Russell, Bones and All

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Performance

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Nina Hoss, Tár

Brian d'Arcy James, The Cathedral

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Trevante Rhodes, Bruiser

Theo Rossi, Emily the Criminal

Mark Rylance, Bones and All

Jonathan Tucker, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Gabrielle Union, The Inspection

Best Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio, Aftersun

Gracija Filipović, Murina

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Lily McInerny, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Daniel Zolghadri, Funny Pages

Film Independent Spirit Awards logo. Film Independent Spirit Awards

Best Cinematography

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

Hélène Louvart, Murina

Gregory Oke, Aftersun

Eliot Rockett, Pearl

Anisia Uzeyman, Neptune Frost

Best Editing

Ricky D'Ambrose, The Cathedral

Dean Fleischer Camp and Nick Paley, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Blair McClendon, Aftersun

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Monika Willi, Tár

Robert Altman Award

Women Talking

Best Documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

A House Made of Splinters

Midwives

Riotsville, U.S.A.

Best International Film

Corsage

Joyland

Leonor Will Never Die

Return to Seoul

Saint Omer

Producers Award

Liz Cardenas

Tory Lenosky

David Grove Churchill Viste

Someone to Watch Award

Adamma Ebo, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Nikyatu Jusu, Nanny

Araceli Lemos, Holy Emy

Truer Than Fiction Award

Isabel Castro, Mija

Reid Davenport, I Didn't See You There

Rebeca Huntt, Beba

The 38th Film Independent Spirit Awards will be held March 4, 2023, in Santa Monica, California.