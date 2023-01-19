Entertainment Movies BAFTA Awards Nominations: Ana de Armas, Brendan Fraser and Angela Bassett Among 2023 Nods — See Full List The 2023 BAFTA Awards will air Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. local time from London on BBC One By Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 19, 2023 12:11 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Ana de Armas; Angela Bassett; Brendan Fraser. Photo: Frazer Harrison/WireImage, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Michael Kovac/Getty The 2023 BAFTA Awards nominations are here! The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced their picks for the 2023 awards show on Thursday, with All Quiet on the Western Front leading the pack at 14 nominations. In acting categories, Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin boasted the most nods, with both movies also up for best film and best director, among other categories. Read on for the full list of 2023 BAFTA Awards nominees. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022). David Bornfriend/A24 Best film All Quiet on the Western FrontThe Banshees of InisherinElvisEverything Everywhere All At OnceTár Outstanding British film AftersunThe Banshees of InisherinBrian And CharlesEmpire of LightGood Luck to You, Leo GrandeLivingRoald Dahl's Matilda The MusicalSee How They RunThe SwimmersThe Wonder Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer Charlotte Wells, AftersunGeorgia Oakley and Hélène Sifre, Blue JeanMarie Lidén, Electric MaladyKaty Brand, Good Luck to You, Leo GrandeMaia Kenworthy, Rebellion Film not in the English language All Quiet on the Western FrontArgentina, 1985CorsageDecision to LeaveThe Quiet Girl Documentary All That BreathesAll the Beauty and the BloodshedFire of LoveMoonage DaydreamNavalny Animated film Guillermo del Toro's PinocchioMarcel the Shell with Shoes OnPuss in Boots: The Last WishTurning Red Director Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western FrontMartin McDonagh, The Banshees of InisherinPark Chan-wook, Decision to LeaveDaniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At OnceTodd Field, TárGina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King Original screenplay Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of InisherinDaniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At OnceTony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The FabelmansTodd Field, TárRuben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness Adapted screenplay Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Leslie Patterson, All Quiet on the Western FrontKazuo Ishiguro, LivingColm Bairéad, The Quiet GirlRebecca Lenkiewicz, She SaidSamuel D. Hunter, The Whale Leading actress Ana de Armas, BlondeCate Blanchett, TárViola Davis, The Woman KingDanielle Deadwyler, TillEmma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo GrandeMichelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once Leading actor Austin Butler, ElvisBrendan Fraser, The WhaleColin Farrell, The Banshees of InisherinDaryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo GrandePaul Mescal, AftersunBill Nighy, Living Supporting actress Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverHong Chau, The WhaleKerry Condon, The Banshees of InisherinJamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At OnceDolly De Leon, Triangle of SadnessCarey Mulligan, She Said Angela Bassett. Kevin Winter/Getty Supporting actor Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of InisherinBarry Keoghan, The Banshees of InisherinKe Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At OnceEddie Redmayne, The Good NurseAlbrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western FrontMichael Ward, Empire of Light Original score Volker Bertelmann , All Quiet on the Western FrontJustin Hurwitz, BabylonCarter Burwell, The Banshees of InisherinSon Lux, Everything Everywhere All At OnceAlexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Casting AftersunAll Quiet on the Western FrontElvisEverything Everywhere All At OnceTriangle of Sadness Cinematography All Quiet on the Western FrontThe BatmanElvisEmpire of LightTop Gun: Maverick Editing All Quiet on the Western FrontThe Banshees of InisherinElvisEverything Everywhere All At OnceTop Gun: Maverick Production design All Quiet on the Western FrontBabylonThe BatmanElvisGuillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Austin Butler in Elvis (2022). Warner Bros. Costume design All Quiet on the Western FrontAmsterdamBabylonElvisMrs. Harris Goes to Paris Makeup & hair All Quiet on the Western FrontThe BatmanElvisRoald Dahl's Matilda the MusicalThe Whale Sound All Quiet on the Western FrontAvatar: The Way of WaterElvisTárTop Gun: Maverick Special visual effects All Quiet on the Western FrontAvatar: The Way of Water The BatmanEverything Everywhere All at OnceTop Gun: Maverick British short animation The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseMiddle WatchYour Mountain is Waiting British short film The Ballad Of Olive MorrisBazigagaBus GirlA Drifting UpAn Irish Goodbye EE Rising Star Award Aimee Lou WoodDaryl McCormackEmma MackeyNaomi AckieSheila Atim The 2023 BAFTA Awards will air Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. local time from London on BBC One.