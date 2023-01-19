BAFTA Awards Nominations: Ana de Armas, Brendan Fraser and Angela Bassett Among 2023 Nods — See Full List

The 2023 BAFTA Awards will air Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. local time from London on BBC One

Published on January 19, 2023 12:11 PM
BAFTA 2023 Nominees, Ana de Armas, Angela Bassett and Brendan Fraser
Ana de Armas; Angela Bassett; Brendan Fraser. Photo: Frazer Harrison/WireImage, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Michael Kovac/Getty

The 2023 BAFTA Awards nominations are here!

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced their picks for the 2023 awards show on Thursday, with All Quiet on the Western Front leading the pack at 14 nominations.

In acting categories, Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin boasted the most nods, with both movies also up for best film and best director, among other categories.

Read on for the full list of 2023 BAFTA Awards nominees.

Everything Everywhere All At Once
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022). David Bornfriend/A24

Best film

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár

Outstanding British film

Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian And Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
Georgia Oakley and Hélène Sifre, Blue Jean
Marie Lidén, Electric Malady
Katy Brand, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Maia Kenworthy, Rebellion

Film not in the English language

All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl

Documentary

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny

Animated film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

Director

Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Todd Field, Tár
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

Original screenplay

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Adapted screenplay

Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Leslie Patterson, All Quiet on the Western Front
Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
Colm Bairéad, The Quiet Girl
Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said
Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale

Leading actress

Ana de Armas, Blonde
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Leading actor

Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living

Supporting actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Angela Bassett accepts the Best Supporting Actress award for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Angela Bassett. Kevin Winter/Getty

Supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Michael Ward, Empire of Light

Original score

Volker Bertelmann , All Quiet on the Western Front
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Casting

Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick

Editing

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick

Production design

All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

ELVIS Copyright: © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Caption: AUSTIN BUTLER as Elvis in Warner Bros. Pictures’ drama “ELVIS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Austin Butler in Elvis (2022). Warner Bros.

Costume design

All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Elvis
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Makeup & hair

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
The Whale

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Special visual effects

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick

British short animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain is Waiting

British short film

The Ballad Of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye

EE Rising Star Award

Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl McCormack
Emma Mackey
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim

The 2023 BAFTA Awards will air Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. local time from London on BBC One.

