BAFTA Awards Nominations: Ana de Armas, Brendan Fraser and Angela Bassett Among 2023 Nods — See Full List

The 2023 BAFTA Awards nominations are here!

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced their picks for the 2023 awards show on Thursday, with All Quiet on the Western Front leading the pack at 14 nominations.

In acting categories, Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin boasted the most nods, with both movies also up for best film and best director, among other categories.

Read on for the full list of 2023 BAFTA Awards nominees.

Best film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Outstanding British film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Georgia Oakley and Hélène Sifre, Blue Jean

Marie Lidén, Electric Malady

Katy Brand, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Maia Kenworthy, Rebellion

Film not in the English language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

Documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Animated film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Director

Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Todd Field, Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

Original screenplay

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Adapted screenplay

Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Leslie Patterson, All Quiet on the Western Front

Kazuo Ishiguro, Living

Colm Bairéad, The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said

Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale

Leading actress

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Leading actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Supporting actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front

Michael Ward, Empire of Light

Original score

Volker Bertelmann , All Quiet on the Western Front

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Casting

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Editing

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Production design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Costume design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Makeup & hair

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

The Whale

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Special visual effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

British short animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting

British short film

The Ballad Of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

EE Rising Star Award

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

The 2023 BAFTA Awards will air Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. local time from London on BBC One.