Samuel L. Jackson and Wife LaTanya Richardson Have Date Night at 2022 Tony Awards

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson had a special date night on Sunday.

The pair, who've been married for 41 years, attended the 75th Tony Awards at New York City's Radio City Music Hall, posing together on the red carpet before presenting together for the best revival of a play award. (Take Me Out, starring new Tony-winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson, won the category.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During their time on stage, Samuel, 73, even took a moment to honor wife LaTanya, 72, for directing him in the upcoming Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson.

"My first job on Broadway was as an understudy 32 years ago in August Wilson's The Piano Lesson. So I am thrilled to be coming back in September in a revival of The Piano Lesson — not as an understudy — this time directed by my wife LaTanya," he said, adding that she is "the first woman to direct an August Wilson play on Broadway."

"We are proud to be reviving one of his profound masterpieces," Samuel said, LaTanya adding that "When taking on a classic, artists honor the author's intent while also striving to create something new and unexpected for current audiences."

In March cover story, Samuel and LaTanya — who are parents to daughter Zoe, 39 — opened up to PEOPLE about meeting in college and sticking together ever since.

75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"In the beginning, we always said the most revolutionary thing that Black people could do was stay together, raise their children with the nucleus of having a father and a mother, since everybody likes to pretend that that's not the dynamic of the African American family. That it's just children out here being raised by women, which we know is false," LaTanya said. "In order to change that narrative, we made a decision to say, 'We are going to stay together no matter what. We'll figure it out.' "

They went on to reflect on their long careers.

"Coming from the kind of backgrounds we come from and the people that raised us, we learn that we're not better than anybody else," said Samuel. "A job is a job. We were fortunate enough to have a job."

LaTanya added, "I'm amazed at how busy we are in our seventh decade. I'm grateful because I think of all the things that could be."