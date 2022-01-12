Andrew Garfield and More 2022 SAG Award Nominees React: 'I Would Have Played Jonathan Larson for Free'

CODA star Troy Kotsur became the first solo deaf actor to receive an individual SAG Award nomination, and he shared video of his reaction to finding out the news

Hollywood's biggest stars are grateful for their SAG Awards recognition.

On Wednesday morning, Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson announced the nominations for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. After the news, several nominees expressed their excitement for the recognition.

Speaking with PEOPLE after being nominated for playing Rent creator Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick...Boom!, Andrew Garfield said he was feeling "overwhelmed."

"It's a strange thing, because I would've played Jonathan Larson for free," he continued. "I would've played Jonathan Larson to an audience of one in my living room. Working with this company and being part of Lin-Manuel Miranda's vision and getting the chance to tell Jonathan's story and honor Jonathan was always enough. And then to have the community that I'm a part of, SAG members, welcoming me in this way and saying, 'Keep doing what you're doing,' it's quite humbling, really. It makes me bow very deeply, because I feel so lucky that I get to be an actor. I feel so lucky to work with Lin and this incredible company of actors, and to honor Jon. And now, to be recognized in this way amongst this incredible group of actors that I am just eternally inspired by, legends like Javier [Bardem] and Will [Smith] and Denzel [Washington] and Benedict [Cumberbatch] ... these guys, I look up to so much. I love actors and I have forever been inspired by the greats. And I'm surrounded by that in this category and it's like it doesn't get any better than this."

Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose, nominated for her performance in West Side Story, said in a statement: "I am honored to be recognized by my fellow SAG-AFTRA peers for a project of which I am so ridiculously proud. Any recognition is amazing, but coming from my community of actors, it's beyond special. What an honor to be included amongst these stunningly talented women and all of this year's nominees. I'm so thankful to Steven, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Kevin McCollum, Disney, and the entire cast, crew & creative team of West Side Story, especially my fellow actors with whom I worked so closely and who helped lift me through this performance."

Michael Douglas, who was nominated for male actor in a comedy series for his Netflix series The Kominsky Method, said: "Great way to start off the New Year. Thank you to all my peers who voted. Kominsky Method was a career highlight from start to finish."

King Richard's Will Smith, nominated for playing Richard Williams, dad to tennis superstars Venus and Serena, said in a statement: "I am humbled and honored that the Williams family trusted me with their story and that my fellow actors have given our film such a warm reception. Getting to walk in Richard's shoes and having the opportunity, not only to show the world how misunderstood he was, but also to illuminate the true plight of this family as they paved their own road to becoming two of the most iconic names in sports history. AND to get to do it with this absolutely beautiful cast of actors - Aunjanue, Jon, Tony and the powerhouse performances by two of the best young actors I've ever seen on film, Saniyya and Demi! I'm beyond grateful for this experience, for this ensemble cast being recognized, and am mostly proud to play a small part in shining further light and love on the Williams family!"

The Power of the Dog star Kodi Smit-McPhee, 25, shared his gratitude for the male actor in a supporting role nomination: "This experience has been absolutely surreal. First off, my congratulations to all of my fellow nominees. There's no greater feeling than being recognized by your peers alongside such extraordinary talent. It is profoundly humbling and I'm incredibly proud to be a member of SAG-AFTRA."

Javier Bardem, who portrayed Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos, scored a nod for male actor in a lead role. He reacted in a statement: "Thank you, SAG-AFTRA. I am honored to be nominated by my peers and to find myself in such remarkable company. Today's nominations for Being the Ricardos are a tribute to the trailblazing couple that are Lucy and Desi Arnaz. It was a great privilege to portray Desi Arnaz — a groundbreaking visionary, proud immigrant and veteran who transformed modern television."

CODA star Troy Kotsur became the first solo deaf actor to receive an individual SAG Award nomination. He was nominated for male actor in a supporting role, and the Apple TV+ film's ensemble was recognized as a cast in a motion picture. He recorded his reaction to the news, as seen in the video below.

Maid star Margaret Qualley, nominated for the acclaimed Netflix series, said in a statement: "Wow! This is so cool! All I hope for when I'm making something is that the people I look up to see me and think I'm alright. I couldn't be luckier to have had the opportunity to bring Stephanie Land's beautiful and heartbreakingly real story to life, alongside my own mom and my incredible on-screen daughter, Rylea Nevaeh. I'm so flattered and I really love being a part of this community, thank you!"

This year, Helen Mirren will be the 57th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award. As of November when that announcement was made, Mirren, 76, is the most decorated SAG Life Achievement recipient with a total of 13 SAG Awards nominations and five wins.

"I am honored to have been chosen to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award," said Mirren in a statement. "Since I was a young actor starting out, I have always been inspired by and learned from American screen acting, so this award is particularly meaningful for me."