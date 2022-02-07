LeBron James, Bruce Willis and Jared Leto Score 2022 Razzie Nominations for 'Worst' Performances
The Razzie Awards are once again ribbing the year in movies.
On Monday, the spoof awards show announced the list of nominees for the 42nd Razzie Awards, which acknowledges the worst acting, directing and films of the past year.
Netflix's filmed version of the royals Broadway show Diana: The Musical led with the most nominations, nine, followed by racism thriller Karen and Netflix's adaptation of The Woman in the Window, both with five nods each. Amy Adams received two worst acting noms, though the award show acknowledged that she is "an otherwise great actress."
A special category was made just for Bruce Willis, as the Razzies dared to pinpoint his worst performances out of eight movies he did in 2021. They also poked fun at NBA star LeBron James' performance in the Space Jam sequel, joking that he "most likely dunked his chances for basking in the cinema limelight by starring in" it.
Ben Affleck, who got a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actor for The Tender Bar, received a worst supporting actor nomination here for The Last Duel. And Jared Leto, who has scored award show love for his work in House of Gucci, got a nod for worst supporting actor for that same performance. (Last year, Glenn Close got both a Razzie and an Oscar nomination for the same Hillbilly Elegy acting job.)
The Razzies — which calls itself the "ugly cousin to the Oscars" — will announce "winners" in the categories on Saturday, March 26.
Worst picture
Diana: The Musical (the Netflix version)
Infinite
Karen
Space Jam: A New Legacy
The Woman in the Window
Worst actor
Scott Eastwood, Dangerous
Roe Hartrampf (as Prince Charles), Diana: The Musical
LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy
Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen
Mark Wahlberg, Infinite
Worst actress
Amy Adams, The Woman in the Window
Jeanna de Waal, Diana: The Musical
Megan Fox, Midnight in the Switchgrass
Taryn Manning, Karen
Ruby Rose, Vanquish
Worst supporting actress
Amy Adams, Dear Evan Hansen
Sophie Cookson, Infinite
Erin Davie (as Camilla), Diana: The Musical
Judy Kaye (as Both Queen Elizabeth and Barbara Cartland), Diana: The Musical
Taryn Manning, Every Last One of Them
Worst supporting actor
Ben Affleck, The Last Duel
Nick Cannon, The Misfits
Mel Gibson, Dangerous
Gareth Keegan (as James Hewitt, the muscle-bound horse trainer),
Diana: The Musical
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Worst performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie (special category)
Bruce Willis, American Siege
Bruce Willis, Apex
Bruce Willis, Cosmic Sin
Bruce Willis, Deadlock
Bruce Willis, Fortress
Bruce Willis, Midnight in the Switchgrass
Bruce Willis, Out of Death
Bruce Willis, Survive the Game
Worst screen couple
Any klutzy cast member and any lamely lyricized (or choreographed)
musical number, Diana: The Musical
LeBron James and any Warner cartoon character (or Time-Warner product) he dribbles on, Space Jam: A New Legacy
Jared Leto and either his 17-lb. latex face, his geeky clothes or
his ridiculous accent, House of Gucci
Ben Platt and any other character who acts like Platt
singing 24/7 is normal, Dear Evan Hansen
Tom and Jerry (aka Itchy and Scratchy), Tom & Jerry
Worst remake, rip-off or sequel
Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella de Vil)
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Tom & Jerry
Twist (rap remake of Oliver Twist)
The Woman in the Window (rip-off of Rear Window)
Worst director
Christopher Ashley, Diana: The Musical
Stephen Chbosky, Dear Evan Hansen
"Coke" Daniels, Karen
Renny Harlin, The Misfits
Joe Wright, The Woman in the Window
Worst screenplay
Diana: The Musical
Karen
The Misfits
Twist
The Woman in the Window