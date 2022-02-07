LeBron James, Bruce Willis and Jared Leto Score 2022 Razzie Nominations for 'Worst' Performances

Netflix's Diana: The Musical led with the most nominations among the worst-of-the-year awards show

The Razzie Awards are once again ribbing the year in movies.

On Monday, the spoof awards show announced the list of nominees for the 42nd Razzie Awards, which acknowledges the worst acting, directing and films of the past year.

Netflix's filmed version of the royals Broadway show Diana: The Musical led with the most nominations, nine, followed by racism thriller Karen and Netflix's adaptation of The Woman in the Window, both with five nods each. Amy Adams received two worst acting noms, though the award show acknowledged that she is "an otherwise great actress."

A special category was made just for Bruce Willis, as the Razzies dared to pinpoint his worst performances out of eight movies he did in 2021. They also poked fun at NBA star LeBron James' performance in the Space Jam sequel, joking that he "most likely dunked his chances for basking in the cinema limelight by starring in" it.

Ben Affleck, who got a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actor for The Tender Bar, received a worst supporting actor nomination here for The Last Duel. And Jared Leto, who has scored award show love for his work in House of Gucci, got a nod for worst supporting actor for that same performance. (Last year, Glenn Close got both a Razzie and an Oscar nomination for the same Hillbilly Elegy acting job.)

The Razzies — which calls itself the "ugly cousin to the Oscars" — will announce "winners" in the categories on Saturday, March 26.

Worst picture

Diana: The Musical (the Netflix version)

Infinite

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Woman in the Window



Worst actor

Scott Eastwood, Dangerous

Roe Hartrampf (as Prince Charles), Diana: The Musical

LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Mark Wahlberg, Infinite

Worst actress



Amy Adams, The Woman in the Window

Jeanna de Waal, Diana: The Musical

Megan Fox, Midnight in the Switchgrass

Taryn Manning, Karen

Ruby Rose, Vanquish

Worst supporting actress

Amy Adams, Dear Evan Hansen

Sophie Cookson, Infinite

Erin Davie (as Camilla), Diana: The Musical

Judy Kaye (as Both Queen Elizabeth and Barbara Cartland), Diana: The Musical

Taryn Manning, Every Last One of Them

Worst supporting actor

Ben Affleck, The Last Duel

Nick Cannon, The Misfits

Mel Gibson, Dangerous

Gareth Keegan (as James Hewitt, the muscle-bound horse trainer),

Diana: The Musical

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Worst performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie (special category)

Bruce Willis, American Siege

Bruce Willis, Apex

Bruce Willis, Cosmic Sin

Bruce Willis, Deadlock

Bruce Willis, Fortress

Bruce Willis, Midnight in the Switchgrass

Bruce Willis, Out of Death

Bruce Willis, Survive the Game

Worst screen couple

Any klutzy cast member and any lamely lyricized (or choreographed)

musical number, Diana: The Musical

LeBron James and any Warner cartoon character (or Time-Warner product) he dribbles on, Space Jam: A New Legacy

Jared Leto and either his 17-lb. latex face, his geeky clothes or

his ridiculous accent, House of Gucci

Ben Platt and any other character who acts like Platt

singing 24/7 is normal, Dear Evan Hansen

Tom and Jerry (aka Itchy and Scratchy), Tom & Jerry

Worst remake, rip-off or sequel

Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella de Vil)

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tom & Jerry

Twist (rap remake of Oliver Twist)

The Woman in the Window (rip-off of Rear Window)

Worst director

Christopher Ashley, Diana: The Musical

Stephen Chbosky, Dear Evan Hansen

"Coke" Daniels, Karen

Renny Harlin, The Misfits

Joe Wright, The Woman in the Window

Worst screenplay